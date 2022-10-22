Emma D'arcy Influences Launch of Bottled Negroni Sbagliato

A ready-to-drink (RTD) Negroni Sbagliato is coming this November and we have “House of Dragons” star Emma D’arcy to thank.

For those unaware, D’arcy revealed in a YouTube video published by HBO Max that their favorite cocktail is a “Negroni Sbagliato — with prosecco in it.” Co-star Olivia Cooke noted that this cocktail was stunning and the video continued on as usual.

Maybe it was the way D’arcy said “prosecco” or maybe it was the reportedly palpable chemistry between the two stars, but TikTok and Twitter users went absolutely crazy for both the video clip and the cocktail.

Need a recipe for the cocktail? Here you go!

Inspired by the trend, Brooklyn-based beverage producer St. Agrestis announced the launch of a RTD Negroni Sbagliato on social media.

The brand revealed on Instagram that it originally planned to produce the same product back in 2018, but after gauging interest, the cocktail didn’t have the same name recognition in the U.S. than it did elsewhere (it’s particularly popular in Europe).

At the time of the initial Negroni Spagliato conceptualization, St. Agrestis was only a team of two and didn’t quite have the time or resources to “educate America of this delicious Negroni variation,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “Oh how that has changed in the last week.”

The RTD cocktail is made with a combination of St. Agrestis Inferno Bitter Aperitivo, its house-made vermouth and prosecco imported from the Veneto region of Italy. According to St. Agrestis, it’s “bittersweet, herbaceous and bubbly.”

“We never thought an internet trend would green light a new St. Agrestis release but we’re embracing it with open arms. Thanks Emma D’Arcy and @livkatecooke for proliferating the #sbagliato,” the brand wrote.

It’s quite exciting to see the influences social media trends can have on the booze industry! We hope that the Negroni Spagliato inspires individuals to try a classic Negroni and ultimately fall in love with gin — if they haven’t already.

St. Agrestis also produces a non-alcoholic “Phony Negroni,” a “Negroni Fountain” with 20 servings and multiple apéritifs.

Preorders for the St. Agrestis Negroni Spagliato eight-pack can be placed here, priced at $64.99.

