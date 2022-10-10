How to Make 'House of the Dragon' Star Emma D’Arcy's Favorite Drink -- a Negroni Sbagliato

In a YouTube video published by HBO Max, “House of the Dragon” stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke sit in a lavishly decorated room and “get to know” each other. The video has been popularized through a TikTok clip in which the two co-stars discuss their drinks of choice.

D’Arcy revealed their favorite is a “Negroni Sbagliato — with prosecco in it,” in a voice that TikTok users described as “seductive” and “like aged wine that’s extremely expensive.”

Both TikTok and Twitter users love the clip so much so that the drink is currently being associated with queer spaces online.

praying for all the bartenders who are gonna get an influx of gays ordering negroni spagliato with prosecco in it — susie (@filmsbygays) October 8, 2022



After calling the Negroni Sbagliato stunning, Cooke added that she loves a gin martini with a twist. “It’s very elegant,” Cooke said. “Gets me really pissed.”

D’Arcy’s favorite cocktail is a twist on a classic Negroni in which the gin is replaced with prosecco. Sbagliato means “mistake” and refers to the drink’s believed origins.

According to Imbibe Magazine, the drink was invented in 1970 when Milanese bar owner Mirko Stocchetto mistook a bottle of sparkling wine for gin.

In honor of D’Arcy’s now notorious delivery of the word “prosecco,” let’s make a Negroni Sbagliato!

Ingredients

1 oz. Prosecco or dry sparkling wine of choice

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Sweet vermouth

Orange twist

Fill a glass with ice and pour in the Campari and sweet vermouth. Gently pour the prosecco on top and give it a soft stir with a bar spoon. Garnish the cocktail with an orange twist which has been expressed over the drink and rubbed along the rim of the glass.

Cheers!

