Eli, Peyton Manning in a Titter After Witnessing Gumby Drink Beer With His Eye

Former NFL quarterback greats Eli Manning and Peyton Manning are left in a combined state of befuddlement and amusement upon witnessing the beloved children’s show character, Gumby, drink a can of beer with his eye, reported Daily Mail.

The clip of the Gumby beer guzzling has been posted on ESPN’s official Twitter. The event followed a commercial break during the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams game on Dec. 19. The Packers won 24-12.

Gumby was really drinking this through his eye 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBR2Xu9SVt — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2022

“We’ve got Gumby in the house, drinking a beer through his eye… Interesting, never seen that technique,” said Eli, with a touch of confusion.

“But, hey, you gotta do what you gotta do,” Eli continued.

Peyton can be heard chuckling as Eli comments on Gumby’s drinking habits.

“The eye,” Peyton added.

Gumby is a green humanoid Claymation TV character who was created by Art Clokey in the early 1950s. While he may not be as recognizable to children today, many adults keep Gumby fondly in their memory.

“The downside is that there is a whole generation of people who probably don’t even know who Gumby is,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Who’s Gumby,” another person commented.

