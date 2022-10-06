Elephant Gin Sells RTD Negroni, Funds African Elephant Conservation

Elephant Gin will now be selling a ready-to-drink (RTD) red Negroni with 15% of all sales going towards funding African elephant conservation projects.

The new RTD cocktail launch coincides with the rescheduling of U.K.’s Negroni Week, according to The Spirits Business, which was postponed by Campari Group after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Negroni Week regularly takes place from Sept. 12-18 but is currently running from Oct. 3-9 in the U.K.

Elephant Gin Negroni is 28% ABV and boasts “zesty aromas and gentle smoky notes.” Sweet vermouth made with a German Riesling from winemaker Stefan Winter is included in the mix. The brand ensures imbibers that despite the aging process, the flavors of its aged gin and wormwood are still maintained.

Negronis are not necessarily complex cocktails, but for some, owning multiple bottles of spirits might not be within budget. Priced at £35.90 ($40.20), this RTD cocktail may be a quicker and cheaper alternative to making a Negroni at home with ease (you’ll still have to supply the ice and orange zest!).

Elephant Gin is a Germany-based brand launched in 2013 inspired by the adventurous trips its founders, Tessa and Robin Gerlach, took across Tanzania, Kenya and South Africa. With the desire to support endangered African elephants from faraway, the brand sends 15% of all bottle sales to African elephant conservation projects.

So if a Negroni isn’t your thing, you can help support a good cause through purchasing any of Elephant Gin’s spirits. To date, the brand has donated over £1,000,000 through fundraising events and bottle sales.

Elephant Gin Negroni includes seven servings and is adorned with traditional Maasai beads hand-made by women from a Kenyan Maasai tribe. The bottle is 100% recyclable and topped with a natural cork stopper.

Find a bottle here.

