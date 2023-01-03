‘The Dumbest Crime Ever’: Huge Hole Smashed Into Liquor Store Brick Wall — But Nothing Was Stolen

On Dec. 27, a huge hole was busted into a Detroit liquor store in what can be alleged as a bold attempt to take off with boozy merchandise, according to WWJ Newsroom. However, nothing was actually taken during the Monday morning incident that has since been referred to as “the dumbest crime ever.”

WWJ Newsroom reported that an “approximately four-foot by six-foot” hole was smashed into the side of Supreme Liquor Shop.

The shop owner, Ceaser Yaldo, received a call about the hole from a loyal customer around 2:30 a.m., per the report.

Yaldo informed WWJ Newsroom that nothing was taken despite the event being understood as an apparent “smash and grab robbery.”

“This is probably the dumbest incident you can possibly have,” Yaldo said, according to WWJ Newsroom. “To break in, cause damage, and not even get anything… It’s senseless.”

WWJ Newsroom’s Charlie Langton was at the scene of the incident, where he recorded a video that shows the extent of the brick wall’s damage.

The owner of the Supreme Liquor Store, on Hayes near 7 Mile, calls this early morning “SMASH and GRAB” the dumbest crime ever. The criminals broke through a brick wall but got nothing. @WWJ950 @FOX2News #Detroit #tuesdayvibe #tuesday pic.twitter.com/0RJe26Pvna — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) December 27, 2022

In the video, multiple shelves of liquor bottles can be seen through the cinderblock rubble.

“Basically, they had to either be stupid, drunk or something,” said Yaldo, per WWJ Newsroom. “Something was going on with them, because they absolutely had no reason behind this.”

Footage of any individuals involved in the wall breaking was unable to be captured, as the liquor store’s security camera was on the other side of the building, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

