Police: DUI Suspect Tries Buying Booze at Store He Crashed Into

On Wednesday a suspected DUI driver crashed a Toyota pickup truck into a building housing a food center and deli shop in Santa Rosa, California. Just moments after leaving a hole in the side of the building with his vehicle, he walked inside and attempted to purchase alcohol, the Santa Rosa Police reported.

The driver, identified as Jesus Carreno-Ortiz, 34, was traveling southbound on Dutton Avenue and failed to slow down as he entered the business’s parking lot. He crashed into the southeast corner of the building.

“Following the collision, the driver exited his vehicle and entered the business where he attempted to purchase alcohol,” Santa Rosa Police wrote on Facebook.

Police conducted an investigation and found that Carreno-Ortiz had a preliminary blood alcohol content of 0.32. According to the authorities, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of significant injuries resulting from the crash and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a BAC of 0.08, driving while license is suspended and contempt of court.

Speaking with Patch, the store’s owner, Annu Saggu, expressed gratitude that no one else was injured in the incident, despite the damage left behind.

“We were hit pretty hard, there is a solid hole there,” Saggu informed Patch. “Usually there are people standing there smoking or resting but luckily no one was there yesterday when he hit the store.”

The crash caused damage to the building and several items inside, including approximately 60 champagne and wine bottles, a wall, the air conditioner compressor, a pillar, a gate and a freezer. Many customers inside the deli at the time of the crash were scared and left, resulting in about 75 unsold sandwiches, according to the report.

