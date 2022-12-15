'It’s Finally Pee-Back Time': Drunk Partygoer Crackdown as City Council Uses Anti-Pee Paint

The Westminster city council has launched a “Don’t Pee Off Soho” campaign in an effort to stop drunk partygoers from turning its streets into a public restroom. The clever solution comes in the form of “pee-back” paint that redirects urine back onto the individual using hydrophobic polymer technology.

According to Forbes, the anti-pee paint is a super-hydrophobic coating that repels almost any liquid thrown at it. This same paint has been used before in the streets of Hamburg’s St. Pauli, a district that — just like London — was fed up with its public-urinating party scene.

“I feel personally violated, having to walk past men peeing in the street, particularly at night it does not feel safe,” shared a Soho resident, according to My London.

“Wading through streams of wee to get to my front door is not pleasant, no one can argue that this is acceptable wherever you live and people have a responsibility to use the facilities in the bar or club before they leave,” the resident continued. “Everyone likes a drink at Christmas, but people need to have some control.”

According to reports, the Westminster city council spends upwards of £950,000 ($1,157,475.25) each year in an effort to clean up after public urination.

“There are hundreds of drunk people who meet at pubs in Soho,” said Soho Society Chairman Tim Lord, per the report. “It’s extraordinary we don’t have more public toilets in Soho. On Houston Street residents just get people urinating on their doors. It’s awful.”

The paint is installed throughout Soho and prepared to be placed on walls in five other borough locations in 2023.

“Residents and businesses are fed up,” said Westminster City Council deputy leader Aicha Less, per My London. “It’s finally pee-back time and we’re taking action to stop people using alleyways or doorways as a toilet. The ingenious paint is one of a number of steps we are taking to discourage people from relieving themselves in public or on private property.”

My London reported that the city council is also in the process of spending £20,000 ($24,329.70) on toilets to further stave off street-sullying drunkards.

