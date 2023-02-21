Drunk Man Is Beaten With His Own Shotgun by Bar Patrons After Bringing It Into a Pub, Police Say

According to police, a 39-year-old man is facing several charges after bringing a shotgun into a pub while drunk, reported Fox News.

The incident took place when Arturo Michel-Apolinar entered Skyland Pub in Troutdale, Oregon, on the night of Feb. 16. According to The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the drunk man was holding a shotgun and two customers acted quickly by confronting him.

Oregon’s Fox 8 News reported that the two patrons were able to successfully disarm the man by grabbing his shotgun and hitting him in the face with it. During this time, some customers left the bar while others allegedly joined in to tackle and hold down the man until police arrived, per the report. Besides the suspect, No one else was injured during the incident, authorities said.

Witnesses to the incident said that the man was “visibly intoxicated,” per Fox 8 News.

Michel-Apolinar is facing charges over the incident, including menacing and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. Court records show that he was released from jail on Feb. 17.

