On March 12th, a reportedly drunk, half-naked man was taken into custody following a police pursuit that began in Pineville, Luisana, and concluded in Ball, reported KPLC News.

Pineville Police Department reported that 67-year-old Duane Boudreaux was seen driving a white Chevrolet truck and swerving into oncoming traffic along Military Hwy. Despite an officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Boudreaux continued driving at 95 mph, resulting in several vehicles needing to swerve to evade collisions with him, per KPLC News.

According to the report, once Boudreaux reached the Shanghai Road area of Hwy 165 in Ball, he began to repeatedly drive through the median in circles before crashing into an officer’s vehicle. After Boudreaux tried to push the police car backward by accelerating, the officer instructed him to step out of his vehicle — and he was subsequently arrested, reported KPLC News.

Video footage of the event, published to YouTube by Central Louisiana news outlet KALB, shows that the driver was nude on the bottom half of his body when he got out of the truck.

Boudreaux was charged with several offenses, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane use, impeding the flow of traffic, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer and resisting an officer, per KPLC News.

He is presently detained at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $112,000 bond, according to the report.

