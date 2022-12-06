Drunk-Driving Chef Claims He Was Asked to ‘Sample’ New Wines at Work

A chef in Aberdeen, Scotland, has been arrested after being caught driving under the influence. According to The Drinks Business, the drunk-driving chef claimed he was asked to “sample” new wines at work.

The chef, Jagat Paudel, pled guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content that was four times over the legal limit. The incident took place on Oct. 22 around 2:00 a.m.

Laura Gracie, defending, said that prior to making the “stupid decision” to drive home, Paudel had been at work, per The Drinks Business.

“A number of new wines had been taken in and he and other staff members had been asked to sample them,” Gracie said. “As he was leaving work he remembered he had not moved his vehicle and there was a chance he’d get a parking ticket.”

Police officers noticed Paudel driving in an erratic manner at an intersection. The Drinks Business reported that Paudel proceeded to “bunny hop” along the road as police signaled for him to stop.

It reportedly took Paudel about three minutes to finally pull over. Once stopped, officers noticed the chef’s slurred speech and unsteady standing.

According to the report, he was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Paudel informed police that from where he was working, “it’s only five minutes from home.”

“I’m not going to harm anyone or any other vehicle on the street,” he added, per the report.

Read next:

‘I’m Sorry, Sir, It Was for My First Party’: Man Charged in Gas Station Vodka Theft

Store That Sold Cheep Beer Banned From Selling Booze in Area Plagued With Drunk Street Fighting

York Gin Bottles Cozy Mulling Spices for a ‘Traditional Taste of Christmas’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.