Disney World Widens Liquor Options, Gin Cocktails Now on the Menu

Calling all gin lovers and adult Disney fans! Disney World has expanded its hard-liquor offerings at certain locations within the parks. The Crystal Palace, Be Our Guest Restaurant and Cinderella’s Royal Table — all previously beer and wine-only establishments — now have gin cocktails on the menu.

According to Inside the Magic, The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom will now be serving Last Word cocktails. The drink will be made with Fords Gin, Green Chartreuse, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, lime juice and a Luxardo cherry garnish, per the report. Fords Gin is a spice-forward modern gin made with coriander, citrus peels, cassia, jasmine, orris and angelica. It’s a personal favorite of ours and also happens to make an excellent dry martini.

A Last Word is similar to an Aviation in its use of maraschino liqueur, citrus juice and cherry garnish. The key difference between the two cocktails is the Green Chartreuse, an ingredient notoriously known for being both difficult to find and herbaceously delicious.

Disney Dining reported that Be Our Guest Restaurant and Cinderella’s Royal Table in Fantasyland will not be serving French 75 cocktails. Along with Fords Gin, this cocktail will be made with lemon juice, pure cane sugar and Charles de Fère Réserve Chardonnay Tradition Brut.

The French 75 is a cocktail of World War I origin, named after a French 75 mm field gun due to its alleged hard-hitting effects. Odd history aside, this cocktail is refreshing, bubbly and a perfect balance of sweet and sour.

