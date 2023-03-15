DeSantis Yet Again Moves to Revoke Liquor License After Venue Hosts 'Drag Queen Christmas’

The DeSantis Administration yet again makes moves to revoke the liquor license from a prominent Florida business after it hosted a holiday-themed drag show called “A Drag Queen Christmas” in late December of last year.

On Wednesday, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a 17-page complaint against Hyatt Regency in Miami after an affiliated facility, the James L. Knight Center, hosted the holiday drag show while minors were present. The venue was apparently warned in advance of the potential liquor license pull if children were allowed to attend the “sexually explicit” show, per a statement from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” has been running for seven years now and this is the second time a venue that has hosted it faces losing its liquor license this year.

According to Fox News reporting, the complaint states, “the Department is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law. Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida.”

A similar complaint was filed in February, resulting in an Orlando event venue facing the loss of its liquor license. For these kinds of businesses, liquor is a large source of revenue, and losing the ability to sell alcoholic beverages can be devastating.

According to the complaint, Hyatt Regency Miami’s promotional material for “A Drag Queen Christmas” originally included the words “all ages welcome” before being updated to state the event was “recommended for audiences 18+.” However, the venue permitted the entry of minors if they were accompanied by an adult, the complaint notes.

Currently, the Hyatt Regency Miami is permitted to continue selling alcohol while the department reviews the case, NewsBreak reported.

