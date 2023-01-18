'Daylight Robbery' TikTok Captures Moment 'Brazen Thieves' Take Off With 3 Carts Full of Booze

An apparent liquor store robbery has been caught on camera, capturing the moment four “brazen thieves” take off with shopping carts packed full of booze in Adelaide, South Australia, according to Daily Mail. A TikTok video, simply captioned with “#daylightrobbery,” depicts the majority of the event.

In the video, posted by Jorge Delgado on Jan. 14, four masked individuals can be seen loading three shopping carts with boxes of booze products. Popular alcoholic beverages such as Vodka Cruiser, Jim Beam RTD and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Cola can be seen in the carts.

A few TikTok users shared their opinions on the selection of booze.

“All that for Vodka Cruisers?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Took the girliest drinks on the shelf.”

“The fact they went after cases and not bottles blows my mind. Typical teenagers,” a third said, alleging that the four masked individuals may be underage.

During the video, a man — presumably the person filming — can be heard repeatedly saying, “I hope you’re proud, boys.”

The video ends as the four masked individuals exit the liquor store without paying for their carts full of booze.

A Workers Union’s Call for Action

Following the traction of the TikTok video, a retail workers union has called for more security at locations with high risk, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News). The call to action coincides with an online debate about whether or not staff and bystanders should have stepped in to stop the alleged liquor theft.

Jordan Mumford, Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association SA chief of staff, informed ABC News that the union was “concerned by the nature of the theft,” even though no one was hurt.

“We understand the staff members are reasonably shaken up, but everyone is doing okay, and we will continue to engage with the workers and the store,” Mumford told ABC News.

“We were concerned at just how brazen this theft was.”

Mumford continued to explain that considering recent increases in fast-food and retail employees being assaulted or abused, it’s appropriate for employers to “put their hands in their pockets and keep their workers and customers safe.”

According to the report, workers are typically trained to not intervene and the employees at the Adelaide liquor store did the right thing. However, per Mumford, there is still more to be done to best protect retail employees.

