Daniel Craig Shows Off Unexpected Dance Moves in Taika Waititi Directed Vodka Ad

Critically acclaimed actor Daniel Craig shows off an unexpected side of himself in Belvedere Vodka’s latest commercial directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. It turns out that the James Bond actor can dance.

According to Belvedere Vodka, the fun and inspired collaboration showcases Craig’s “talent to surprise and innovate.”

Starring Craig “as himself,” the video starts in stoic black and white as the actor is calmly looking out at a river. With a sly smile, Craig turns around and a flock of energetic paparazzi is revealed before he quickly enters a car. The video shifts to color as Craig exits the car from the other side and an original soundtrack by Rita Ora & Giggs begins to play.

Craig struts with panache before entering a hotel backwards with a little shimmy. He wipes his brow with a bright red handkerchief to let us know that he’s putting in some work with these new moves choreographed by JaQuel Knight.

More captivating dancing ensues as Craig waltzes through the hotel lobby, thrusts his hips in an elevator, shakes his body in a hallway, kicks water in a colorfully lit indoor pool and goes all-out on a rooftop.

The video wraps up as Craig opens a golden cabinet of Belvedere Vodka, looks at the camera and says, “finally.” Waititi makes an appearance, calling out “cut” and telling Craig to just be himself. Craig shows off a smile bedazzled with a diamond-encrusted “D.C.” grill. The video ends with a series of silly outtakes.

“This is the best vodka advertisement in the history of vodka advertisements,” an individual commented under the video on YouTube.

The last time an actor and a booze brand partnered up in a clever ad, Stanley Tucci and Tanqueray called for a martini night.

Craig was also featured in our close look at iconic gin scenes from movies as James Bond ordering a custom gin cocktail.

