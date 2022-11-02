This Gin Is Made With Cricket Bats — and Tastes Like Whiskey

Indian spirits producer NAO Spirits has announced its newest limited-edition gin and it has quite the special ingredient — cricket bats!

According to the gin brand, Greater Than, the gin is made with crickets bats which have been shaved and toasted along with cracked wood from a Kashmir willow bat maker that would have been otherwise tossed.

Broken Bat Gin starts with a base of Greater Than’s classic London dry — made with lemon peel, fennel, juniper and ginger — and is aged for six weeks with the bats.

In July, Greater Than crowd sourced old, busted and chipped cricket bats on its Facebook. The brand said that in return for a cricket bat, individuals would receive a bottle of its next limited-edition gin, adding in that the bats were needed for a “unique, up-cycled fence” at the distillery.

Well, there’s no fence but there is a unique gin that “tastes almost like whisky,” Nao Spirits shared in a report.

“Lots of distillers around the world have tried aging their Gins in oak barrels with some impressive results,” Co-founder and Distiller Anand Virmani told Restaurant India. “India doesn’t necessarily have a tradition of oak barrels, hence we turned to another tradition of ours – Cricket! With this limited edition, we continue our tradition of pushing the boundaries of what is possible with Gin. Just like we did with Juniper Bomb and No-Sleep Gins, we hope to inject a bit of cheekiness and ingenuity into the gin world in a way only we can.”

Broken Bat will be available in select cities in Australia and Goa, India, by mid November. Keep your eye on Greater Than’s Facebook page for updates on wider retail launches.

