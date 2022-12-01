Police: Woman Crashes Into 'A Number of Vehicles,' Says She Made Herself a Vodka Milkshake

A woman in Northumberland, England, has been sentenced to a three-year driving ban and a community order of 80 hours of unpaid work after causing a string of car crashes, reported Chronicle Live. She informed the police that she had made herself a vodka milkshake.

Chronicle Life reported that during the night of the crashes, Roseanne Rainbow left one car in a ditch, damaged ‘a number of vehicles’ — including her own — and almost caused multiple collisions.

One man was forced to drive into a ditch to avoid Rainbow’s car, resulting in a scrape along the side of his car and side mirror damage. The man followed Rainbow to her home to try and exchange details, but she did not acknowledge him, per the report.

Another woman was left with car damage and tried to approach Rainbow, who continued to drive the car around her slowly.

Police were called twice in relation to Rainbow’s dangerous driving.

When police arrived at Rainbow’s house around 8:30 am, they saw her damaged vehicle and noted she was “unsteady” and “slurring her words,” reported Chronicle Live. This was when a breath test was issued and Rainbow told police she had made a boozy milkshake.

“It’s not clear to anyone what led you to drive the way you did,” the judge told Rainbow, per the report. “It may be you were coming down from poor mental health. Alcohol may or may not have been a factor.”

“You were veering across the road and crashed into a number of vehicles. When one member of the public tried to get you to stop by putting their hand on the bumper you continued moving and she had to move out of the way.”

According to the report, Rainbow refused to provide a further sample following the initial breath test. Rainbow was not charged with failing to provide a specimen or driving under the influence; however, she did plead guilty to dangerous driving.

It was noted that Rainbow, who used to work as a nurse, had never “been in trouble before” and has suffered from mental health issues throughout her life, including bipolar disorder.

Chronicle Live reported that Rainbow was “incredibly sorry” for what took place, has since sold her car and has not driven again.

