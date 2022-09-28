Got Plums? This Craft Distillery Needs Italian Plums for Gin, Calls on Local Community for Help - Gin Raiders

If you happen to find yourself with an excess of plums this year, be sure to keep Copperworks Distilling Co. in mind. This Seattle-based distillery has recently called on its local community for help in securing fresh Italian Prune Plums for its gin.

According to Copperworks, Western Washington’s cold, wet spring resulted in a “plummeting” harvest of its beloved stone fruit. The distillery only uses Italian Prune Plums for the resulting fruit juice’s distinct “plumminess.” So, no, other plums will not make the cut.

Anyone who is able to donate their plums will receive 10% off of a bottle of Copperworks Plum Gin in addition to all the glory that comes with knowing their donation played a part in the craft distillery’s special spirit.

No permit or license is required to donate plums. Copperworks mentioned it will gratefully accept 5-2,000 pounds of healthy plums from any one person. Food waste is also mitigated, as anyone with overly productive plum trees will be able to relocate the fruit which might have otherwise rotted on the ground.

For every pound of plums donated, Copperworks will donate $1 to local food banks. It’s a win-gin scenario!

When not making plum gin, Copperworks also runs a tasting room and gift shop. In addition, the distillery produces small-batch American Single Malt Whiskey, vodka, barrel-aged gin and small-batch gin.

Tell Copperworks all about you plums here.

