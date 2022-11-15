New Coors Light Nail Polish Lets You Know if Your Beer is Properly Cold

Coors Light has finally come to the rescue of beer drinkers with bare nails who just aren’t quite sure if their cold one is cold enough. The Molson Coors-owned beer giant has released a limited edition color-changing nail polish that will shift from grey to blue if the beverage in your hands is at the proper drinking temperature, Food and Wine reported.

“No matter where you’re enjoying Coors Light this season, the fashionable, functional Chill Polish shows you when your brew is cold enough to drink at any holiday gathering,” the brand said, according to Food and Wine.

Coors Light is well-known for its color-shifting beer can label depicting the San Juan Mountains that shifts from white to blue when the beer reaches 42 degrees Fahrenheit. Why not place that power within the hands of the imbiber? Per the report, Chill Polish is best suited for situations when Coors Light is being enjoyed in a pint glass, allowing the can to take a break on the temperature-informing duty

Chill Polish is made by nail products producer LeChat and will be available for purchase on the Coors Light online shop, priced at $7. While supplies last, a new drop of the polish will open on the website every Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET until December 13, according to Food and Wine.

In the latest beer innovations, Busch has released a Thanksgiving turkey-flavored beer — for dogs.

