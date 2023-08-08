Company Offering Illegal Booze Cruises Fined Nearly $180K

A substantial penalty has been levied against a tourism firm organizing illicit booze cruises in Magaluf, a popular holiday destination located on the Spanish island of Majorca. The company, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been found guilty of violating regulations and has been ordered by the authorities of Magaluf to pay a fine of £138,500 ($178,430), The Sun reported on Tuesday.

“The company has been caught red-handed by local police escorting customers onto a party boat,” shared Calvia Council Chief Juan Feliu, per the report. “The evidence is irrefutable.”

“We are not going to allow our municipality to be identified with drunken tourism.”

Calvia Council provided further insight into the situation, revealing that approximately 130 individuals boarded the vessel at the Magaluf jetty after purchasing £40 ($51) entry tickets. Evidently, some patrons exhibited signs of inebriation as they embarked.

Onboard, law enforcement officers were able to confirm the presence of alcohol sales, evidenced by a price-list blackboard and functional beer pumps. A search below the deck uncovered unmarked bottles of alcohol and containers filled with various spirits. Moreover, musical equipment designed for a party atmosphere was also seized.

The magnitude of the imposed fine signifies a pioneering crackdown on such activities, effectively curtailing pub crawls, happy hours and cheap drink offers within the party-centric destination, according to The Sun. Furthermore, this crackdown extended to the suspension of new licenses for “party boats” and a prohibition on already-licensed boats from embarking or disembarking tourists in popular zones, per the report.

The jurisdiction of Magaluf falls under the purview of regional government decree 1/2020, an initiative aimed at curbing excessive drinking tourism to enhance the quality of holiday experiences in the area, the Calvia Council explained. An accord established in 2018 between Calvia Council and a local boat owners’ association already aimed to prevent the Magaluf jetty from serving party boats.

