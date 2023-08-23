Life Lost Over Liquor Dispute: Student Fatally Stabbed After Refusing to Buy Attacker Booze

On Monday night, a college student in Uttar Pradesh, India, was allegedly attacked and stabbed to death over refusing to buy a man a bottle of liquor, News 9 reported.

The incident occurred as the college student, Prem Chandra, was returning from work. The assailant, identified as Raju, reportedly blocked Chandra and demanded that he buy a bottle of liquor for him. Initially resorting to verbal abuse and threats, Raju’s frustration escalated when Chandra again firmly declined to purchase any booze.

According to News 9, Raju launched a physical assault on Chandra before stabbing him in front of a sizable crowd. Left with approximately 22 stab wounds, Chandra succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Local eyewitnesses were allegedly intimidated by Raju, who warned them against cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation. According to the report, the man brazenly declared that anyone who dared to testify against him would “meet the same fate” as Chandra.

Following the incident, the victim’s father lodged a formal complaint, prompting the police to take swift action. Banda Superintendent of Police, Ankur Agrawal, revealed that the accused was charged with severe sections of the Indian Penal Code. News 9 also noted that the knife used in the crime has since been recovered.

“We will ensure that the victim side gets a proper representations in the court,” Agrawal informed News 9. “We will also make a watertight case against the accused so that he is never able to come out of jail. Police have a very clear instruction from our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while dealing with such crimes.”

