Cider Brand Banned for Being 'Too Sexual'

A craft cider and spirits producer in Saint Mawgan, England, faces having one of its drinks banned after the UK’s alcohol industry regulator, The Portman Group, claimed its cherry-flavored cider is “too sexual” and suggests a search for “young virgin women,” reported CornwallLive.

The cider in question is named Unshaven Maiden and features the tagline “search for the cherry’d treasure,” a reference to the cider’s cherry flavor and pirate theming.

Unshaven Maiden’s logo depicts a mermaid with a beard — a reference to The Bearded Brewery’s name — and long red hair. The mermaid character is shown to have breasts obscured by tendrils of hair, while being positioned in front of a large pirate ship surrounded by a decorative oval frame.

According to The Portman Group, the cider’s name and features of the logo were deemed inappropriate and in breach of the “Code of Practice on the Naming, Packaging and Promotion of Alcoholic Drinks,” per the November 2022 complaint.

“The panel noted that ‘maiden’ could relate to a virgin or an unmarried young woman,” a letter from the Portman Group stated, according to CornwallLive. “Furthermore, the panel considered this alongside the tagline ‘search for the cherry’d treasure’, which reinforced the perception that the name referred to a pursuit of a young woman’s virginity.”

“The overall impression conveyed by the product packaging meant that the overriding meaning communicated was a deliberate double entendre with strong sexual connotations. Furthermore, the panel expressed concern that ‘search for the cherry’d treasure’, when understood in the wider context of searching for a young virgin woman, suggested that seeking out virgins was in some way acceptable.”

The Bearded Brewery founder, Robbie Langouroux-Fay, informed CornwallLive that The Portman Group has been trying to ban the 4% ABV cherry-flavored cider for multiple years, adding that the complaint is “ridiculous.”

“I’m a dad of an 11-year-old and five-year-old girls,” Langouroux-Fay shared with CornwallLive. “I’m a family man. You don’t get to talk to me like that. This is crossing the line. The complaint is ridiculous. What the Portman Group have written back to us is quite shocking. They’re implying that our product and our brewery support people looking to sleep with underage girls. It’s utterly disgraceful.”

“This is a dark place. It’s something we had not even thought of when we came up with the name. Who thinks that? It just reflects back on them. I told them as much.”

CornwallLive reported that Langouroux-Fay seeks to file one last appeal and plans to await the outcome.

According to CornwallLive, CEO of the Portman Group, Matt Lambert, said: “Part of the Portman Group’s role is to provide a free proactive Advisory Service and to work with producers to help them understand and comply with the Code of Practice on packaging before launch.”

“We understand that small craft breweries sometimes seek to push the boundaries and attract the attention of customers in a competitive market; our guidelines and support are in place to ensure in doing so they do not cause offence or harm to the public.”

Following the complaint, The Bearded Brewery’s customers shared their perspectives of the situation on social media.

One commenter wrote: “Got any tees with this printed on? I know a few peeps that would gladly wear them including myself.

Utterly ludicrous that this is happening from a play on words from cherry flavour drink and of course she’s the unshaven maiden it’s the bearded brewery for goodness sake the world has gone crazy.”

“Long live the bearded brewery!,” a Facebook user stated.

“I’ll cry if you have to remove this from sale,” another wrote. “You guys produce the best cider and this is at the top of my list!”

Beyond ciders, The Bearded Brewery produces a range of spirits, including Sloe Gin, Carnation Rose Gin, Apricot Vodka, Cherry Brandy and Spiced Rum.

