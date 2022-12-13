8 Christmas Gins Sure to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

In celebration of the boozy festivities the holidays often bring, we have assembled some of the most exciting Christmas gins currently available. Cozy baking spices, festive fruits and spruce — oh my!

Also, what better spirit is there to enjoy this holiday season than one that people already think tastes like pine trees?

This holiday spirit is inspired by ingredients used in homemade mulled wine recipes in England and Iceland.

Martin Miller’s Winterful Gin is described as intense and citrusy, partnered with warming cinnamon notes and a mandarin finish. This would be the perfect spirit to use in a warm winter cocktail. Perhaps a hot toddy or a boozy hot chocolate?

Priced at $29.59, find Martin Miller’s Winterful Gin here.

Ann Arbor Winter Gin is made with spruce, cacao, peppermint, orange and vanilla. How quintessentially chilly weather perfect!

The distillery is located in Michigan and lovingly produces a gin for every season. So, when you’re done enjoying all that winter has to offer (and emptied your bottle of festive booze), you can crack open the next season with Ann Arbor Spring Gin.

Ann Arbor Distilling recommends serving up Winter Gin in a Greyhound, garnished with a rosemary sprig.

For around $33, find yourself a bottle of Ann Arbor Winter Gin here.

For this holiday-worthy gin, Bombay Sapphire takes its classic dry expression and infuses it with freshly harvested raspberries and blackberries. The gin is, of course, berry-forward, but is still full of all the ginny goodness you’d want from a juniper-based spirit.

Bombay Bramble would make a lovely cheery punch perfect for that upcoming holiday party. Alternatively, serve this gin in Bombay Sapphire’s elegant Clover Club cocktail for a jolly group toast!

Priced at $26.99, find yourself a bottle of Bombay Bramble here.

This gin is packed with oodles of fresh spruce — a type of evergreen popularly used as Christmas trees! Also included in the gin are juniper blossoms, hand-peeled cucumber (100 pounds in every batch!) and tangerine.

A Rogue Spruce gin drink would be handsomely garnished with a sprig of food-safe pine or cranberries on a cocktail pick.

Priced at $39.99, find a bottle of Rogue Spruce Gin here.

Whitley Neill Mince Pie Gin let’s you skip the chewing and go straight to drinking your favorite traditional Christmastime treat.

This gin includes mince pie-inspired flavors from raisins, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, red apple and spiced orange. Thankfully, Whitley Neill has omitted the mincemeat and suet one would usually bake into a mince pie.

Priced at about £19.99 ($24.68), buy Whitley Neill Mine Pie Gin here.

This Scottish wintery gin is a touch on the rare side but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate it’s Christmassy botanicals!

Red Door Winter Botanicals Gin is made with allspice, blood orange, hop blossom, sultanas and sea buckthorn. The spirit is reminiscent of Christmas cake and cozy warming spices.

This gin is best served with your favorite tonic and a hearty slice of blood orange. Or, check out Red Door‘s frothy Alexander, garnished with freshly shaved nutmeg and cracked cinnamon bark.

For about $33, buy Red Door Winter Botanicals Gin here.

This Christmas gin takes the holiday right back to its storied origins by bottling up the flavors of frankincense and myrrh.

According to Edinburgh, the gin has an incense-reminiscent aroma from perfumed frankincense, paired with a honied sweetness and texture from myrrh. Nutmeg and ginger root are also included in the botanical mix for additional spicey goodness.

Priced at £35.00 ($43.24), get yourself a bottle of Edinburgh Christmas Gin here.

York Gin’s limited-edition craft spirit is inspired by wassail, a traditional festive mulled drink that has been enjoyed for centuries. York Gin Spice Apple incudes tasting notes from crisp Ribston Pippin apples, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.

Suggested cocktails for this gin are a warm Spiced Apple Bramble made with blackberry liqueur, a Fiery Festivity with ginger ale or a gin and tonic with cinnamon stick garnish.

Priced at £42.00 ($51.98), buy a bottle of York Gin Spiced Apple here.

