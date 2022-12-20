This Christmas Gin Helps Raise Funds for Hope House Hospice Charity

U.K. spirits producer Tranquil Still has launched a special Christmas gin to help raise funds for the children’s hospice charity Hope House.

For every bottle of this limited-edition gin sold, the spirits producer makes a donation of at least £10 to Hope House Children’s Hospices in support of the foundation’s crucial work.

Hope House believes that no one should have to face the death of a child alone. Services are provided for babies, children and young people with life-threatening conditions. Hope House also offers counseling and bereavement support, respite care, end-of-life care and immediate care after death and social work.

“Hope House does such crucially important work and we wanted to do something special for this charity,” said Tranquil Still owner Tony Hobbs, according to Wrexham.

“We were absolutely delighted to create this limited edition gin for Hope House and help raise funds towards the fantastic care and support they provide to children and families.”

Tranquil Still was able to produce this gin through a European Regional Development Fund. The grant helped partially fund new distillery equipment.

The Clementine & Hibiscus Gin is recommended to be served with an Indian tonic and plenty of ice. The gin’s subtle golden cloudy appearance stems from its high concentration of natural flavor oils. According to the brand, the Hope House-inspired gin is packed with Christmas essence!

Priced at £45.00, order a bottle of Tranquil Still Clementine & Hibiscus Gin here.

If gin isn’t your cup of tea, donations can also be made to Hope House here.

