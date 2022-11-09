Complete List of Celebrity-Owned Gins - Gin Raiders

How do the rich and famous get more rich and famous? The lucrative business of liquor, of course!

Among the ever-growing list of celebrity-owned spirits, gin seems to be the least popular when compared to whiskey, rum and tequila. We choose not to let this bring us down — quality over quantity, you know?

While not expansive, we still have quite the solid list of star-studded gins when we include musicians in the mix.

Ramsay’s Gin

Gordon Ramsay — a celebrity chef known for his fervent appreciation of quality and flavor — decided, among all the spirits in the world, to make a gin. That’s a huge win for gin.

Ramsay partnered with Scottish distillery, Eden Mill, to craft his London dry gin. Ramsay’s selected botanicals are all sourced from the Scottish coastline to express the “perfect balance of citrus, floral and savoury flavours.” The listed botanicals used in Ramsay’s Gin are honeyberries, Mara seaweed, fennel seeds, pink peppercorn, lavender and lemon verbena.

Ramsay’s Gin is bottled at 40.6% ABV and can be found here for under $28.

Indoggo Gin

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Prestige Beverage Group and Trusted Spirits to create this “easy to mix, easy to drink, hard to forget” strawberry-flavored gin.

As an experienced fan of gin, exemplified by his song “Gin and Juice,” it’s only natural Snoop Dogg wanted to make a juicy, fruity gin. While we personally aren’t huge fans of it, Indoggo has appeal to individuals who are gluten-free and sugar-free. As with most modern style gins, Indoggo is light on the juniper, which makes it a good option for people new to the spirit.

Buy Indoggo Gin here for $32, bottled at 40% ABV.

Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds has been the face of Aviation since he became a co-owner of the brand in 2018. However, Aviation Gin has been around long before Reynolds had his first sip of the stuff.

Ryan Magarian — yes, another Ryan — co-created the gin with Portland’s House Spirits Distillery back in 2006. Ryan Magarian also had a hand in defining the New Western, or modern style, of gin. The brand was acquired by Davos Brands in 2016 and then by Diageo in 2020.

This iconic “American gin” highlights lavender, cardamom, sarsaparilla and dried citrus peel while letting the juniper lay it low. Aviation Gin is bottled at 42% ABV and can be found for about $35.

The spirit also happened to rank in at number 13 in a study conducted by money.co.uk.

Find Aviation gin here.

Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin

Paul Feig, director of “Bridesmaids,” worked with Minhas Distillery to create Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin. “Brilliant” is a great word to describe the snazzy, gift-worthy bottle the gin comes in.

Artingstall’s is made with orris root, cassia, elderberries, citrus and juniper. The gin is bottled at 42% ABV and can be found for under $50. The Artingstall’s brand, partnered with The Rake, also makes a ready-to-drink Negroni.

If Feig’s appreciation of spirits needed any further proof, he also wrote “Cocktail Time!,” a book loaded with 125 cocktail recipes and cocktail culture guides.

Find Artingstall’s Brilliant London Dry Gin here.

MF Blackberry Gin

Celebrity couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton teamed up with Vale Fox to make Mischief Farm Blackberry Gin. MF Blackberry is made with Vale Fox’s Tod & Vixen’s Dry Gin 1651 as a base and notable botanicals such as red rooibos, bitter orange peels, makrut lime leaves and, of course, blackberries.

The gin is inspired by Burton’s garden in the Hudson Valley, where she grows plenty of blackberries. MF Blackberry is bottled at a bold 48% ABV and can be found for under $40.

MF Libations also makes a whiskey, MF Bonfire Smoky Rye, inspired by Morgan’s love of enjoying a drink by an open fire.

Find MF Blackberry Gin here.

Vulcan Gin

American former professional basketball player, Charles Barkley, became a majority owner of Redmont Distilling in 2019 after wanting to “invest in a business in his home state of Alabama for a long time,” according to Redmont Distilling.

Vulcan Gin is made from Redmont Distilling’s eight-times distilled vodka, orange peel, grains of paradise, coriander and juniper. The gin is bottled at 45% ABV and priced at $41.

Vulcan Gin’s namesake is the largest cast iron statue in the world, located in Birmingham, Alabama. The Vulcan statue is also depicted on every bottle of Redmont Distilling’s gin and vodka.

Find Vulcan Gin here.

KISS Cold Gin

American rock band KISS partnered with Brands for Fans and Epic Rights in 2021 to release four spirits: KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum, KISS Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum and KISS Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum — and one gin, named after the 1973 song “Cold Gin.”

KISS Cold is a “New York Style” gin made with juniper, citrus and herbs “for bold undertones,” according to Brands for Fans. We don’t know which herbs, but they must be good ones since they’re so bold. KISS Cold is bottled at 40% ABV and priced at $40.

In October, the brand will released a 57% ABV navy strength expression, KISS Navy, to the Drink It Up by KISS collection. KISS Navy was revealed to fans on the 2022 KISS Kruise. The strong gin can be purchased on the Brands for Fans website.

Find Kiss Cold Gin here.

Def Leppard Animal Gin and Def Leppard Rocket Gin

Brands for Fans and Def Leppard teamed up to make two gin expressions: Def Leppard Rocket and Def Leppard Animal. Both gins are bottled at 40% and can be bought for under $35.

Def Leppard Rocket is named after the band’s song “Rocket” and inspired by “the lavender labyrinths in Sheffield,” according to Brands for Fans. This gin is made with lavender, lemon, juniper and… herbs!

Def Leppard Animal, named after the song “Animal,” is a London dry gin made with juniper, citrus and more secretive herbs.

Find both Def Leppard gins here.

Ozzy Osbourne The Ultimate Gin

This “ultimate” London dry made by Brands for Fans and Ozzy Osbourne is bottled at an impressive 47% ABV.

The Ultimate Gin is made with juniper citrus and, yes, herbs! This time, the herbs are noted as making the gin “complex” and “sophisticated.”

This gin is currently unavailable for purchase in the U.S.

In Flames IKON No13

In Flames lead singer, Anders Fridén, worked closely with Brands for Fans to make IKON No13. Swedish distillery, Götene Vin & Spritfabrik, produces the gin.

IKON No13 is bottled at 43% and made with juniper, coriander, lemon peel, cinnamon, cardamom, pink pepper, orange zest, cardamom and elderflowers. This gin sounds like a modern gin lover’s dream. Also, we feel Fridén is to thank for this beautifully detailed list of botanicals.

This gin is currently unavailable for purchase in the U.S.

Ghost Juniper Gin

We give our thanks to Brands for Fans for bringing so many gins into existence.

For our final celebrity gin, Swedish rock band, Ghost, helped create a stylishly bottled “juniper gin.” The listed botanicals other than juniper are black pepper, citrus, coriander and cinnamon.

While Ghost Juniper Gin sounds like a London dry, it doesn’t classify as one. This is just a nice, classic juniper-jacked gin to enjoy in a gin and tonic. Or, get brave with the “Ritual Blood” cocktail recipe Brands for Fans made with this gin.

Ghost Juniper Gin is currently unavailable for purchase in the U.S., but don’t let that get you down. Brands for Fans is currently working on expanding. We hope to one day sample the full spectrum of musician gins that the Swedish company has to offer.

