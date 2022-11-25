Caught on Camera: 5 Teens Allegedly Responsible for Beer ‘Robbery by Threat’

Five teenagers are allegedly responsible for a beer robbery at a general store caught on camera in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, reported Click 2 Houston. Police are asking the public for help in identify the suspects.

According to the report, the teenagers were apparently seen leaving the store with several cases of beer in a shopping cart without paying. When an employee attempted to stop the teens, one of the suspects reportedly told the employee he had a gun, according to Click 2 Houston. The employee then backed off.

The Houston Police Department reported that this was a “robbery by threat.” The suspects fled the location on foot, per the police department.

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as four males and one female. The ages of the suspects ranged from 14 to 17 years old.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip here.

