This New Gin is Cask Aged in a Welsh Cave for 180 Days

A new gin business has launched in the U.K. and it’s celebrating the beauty found in Wales — from its lush landscape and mineral-rich water to the dark crevices of its historic cave, according to Business Wire.

Cascave, a female-led family business, has debuted two special gins: Premium Dry Gin and Cave Aged Gin. According to the brand, Cave Aged Gin is “the first spirit to be cask aged in a cave.”

“The concept of aging spirits in the cool and consistent conditions of the caves is not something explored yet, and we are excited to be the first,” said Co-Founder of Cascave Gin, Naomi Davies, per the report.

Cascave Gin is made with native botanicals found in the wild hills of Brecon Beacons. This includes bilberry (similar to a blueberry), meadow sweet and angelica root. The gin “follows the course” of the water found 250-feet-deep in Dan Yr Ogof cave, located at the National Showcaves Centre for Wales. The mineral-enriched water is hand collected for use in cutting back the gin.

Taking the “angel’s share” to the next level, the Angel Passageway, one of Dan yr Ogof’s iconic formations, was selected by the gin producer as the best place to mature the casks. Thanks to the strong air flow, the location is kept at a cool climate of 10°C.

Cave Aged Gin is recommended to be enjoyed — get ready for it — on the rocks, or with your favorite tonic and citrus garnish.

Keep your eyes on Cascave’s website to get your hands on Cave Aged Gin, set to be available mid-November and priced at £44.00 ($50.40).

Both gins are bottles at 43% ABV. Premium Dry Gin is priced at £39.00 ($44.67) and can be purchased now from Cascave.

Cascave Premium Dry Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Sweet orange barely holds back a burst of bilberry and juniper to follow. Swirl the glass to release meadow sweet and woody notes from elcampagne (wild sunflower root), angelica and orris – a sublime, layered effect on the nose in this carefully orchestrated craft gin offering

Palate: Fine cut marmalade, seasoned as if to exaggerate with elcampagne, orris and angelica, and sprinkled with meadow sweet and bilberry. The bilberry remains on the pallet long after the first taste.

Finish: Bilberry offers a long finish rounded to this delicious gin.

