Busch Is Making Thanksgiving Turkey Beer — and it's For Dogs

As Thanksgiving approaches, the spirits industry erupts with the latest offerings in limited-edition bottles and holiday-themed flavors. This is all good fun for us humans but what about our furry companions? Not one to easily forget man’s best friend, Busch has launched turkey-flavored “beer” for dogs this Thanksgiving season.

Dog Brew is a canned turkey broth treat designed to help promote a healthy canine digestive system. According to Busch, your best friend is going to love it. The brew is made with herbs, vegetables, spices, water, and turkey broth.

Don’t worry, it’s nonalcoholic and made especially for the special pup in your life. Dog Brew is also a great option for pets who have difficulty eating solid food and need extra nutrients.

A four-pack of 12oz cans can be found here on Shop Beer Gear for $15. If your dog doesn’t like turkey, Busch also sells a pork bone broth brew.

If you don’t have a dog or Turkey Brew just doesn’t quite pique your interest, Thanksgiving has inspired many other fascinating offerings this November. So far, we’ve been graced with boozy apple pies from Angry Orchard, miniature pie garnishes for beer from Blue Moon and even Southern Comfort “drinking pants” with a pocket for a shot glass.

We can’t wait to see what whimsical creations the spirits industry has cooking up for us next.

