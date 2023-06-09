Celebrate World Gin Day With These 10 Top Gins

World Gin Day is a global celebration held annually on June 10. Bringing together gin enthusiasts worldwide, the boozy holiday presents a wonderful opportunity to appreciate and enjoy the diverse flavors and cocktails the history-rich spirit has to offer. To help you raise a glass in honor of our favorite botanical-based booze, here are 10 top gins from around the world! Bayab Gin Buy Now | Aggregated Review Spearhead Spirits’ founders created Bayab Gin to address the lack of diversity in the spirits industry. Representing the flavors and cultures of Africa, the brand’s gin line incorporates a range of locally sourced African botanicals like Baobab fruit, rose petals and Marula fruit. And luckily for us, Bayab Gin is now available for purchase within the U.S. Spearhead Spirits’ flagship gin, Classic Dry, features juniper, rosemary, cinnamon, lemon peel, orange, Baobab fruit and sea salt for a citrusy, slightly spiced profile. Score this 43%-ABV spirit for around $30 and try it in a Last Word or a Grey Hound.

Condesa Clasica Gin

Distilled in Mexico City’s first micro-distillery by an all-female team, Condesa Clasica Gin pays homage to traditional curandera ceremonies, which aim to cleanse negative energy and expand consciousness. Combining palo santo and sage with juniper, coriander seeds, elderflower and citrus peels, the gin presents wonderfully floral and woody pine tasting notes.

With a 43% ABV, this gin is priced around $45 and shines in citrus-forward cocktails like a Gimlet or a gin-based Paloma.

McQueen and The Violet Fog

Hailing from the hills of Jundiaí, Brazil, Sovereign Brands’ McQueen and the Violet Fog features a sugarcane base and a fusion of 21 botanicals, including lemongrass, pomelo peel, orris root and jasmine flower. The gin boasts deeply fruity tasting notes with a bountiful grapefruit backbone and a subtle white floral finish.

Find this 40%-ABV spirit for just about $40 and try it in a grapefruit gin fizz or Aviation.

Hendrick’s Neptunia

You’ve most likely tried Hendrick’s classic gin before, but have you indulged in the Scottish brand’s more savory, citrusy expression? Hendrick’s Neptunia sources inspiration from Scotland’s Ayrshire coast and includes sea-sourced botanicals, such as kelp and creeping coastal thyme. Tasting notes include tingly juniper, orange zest, soft salinity and a dry, spicy finish.

Bottled at 43.4% ABV, find Hendrick’s Neptunia for about $40 and serve it up in a dirty martini or gin and tonic garnished with slices of cucumber, the brand’s favorite veggie.

Engine Gin

Engine Gin is produced in Italy’s Torino Distillati and features sage from Alta Langa, Sicilian lemons, Calabrian licorice root and Tuscan juniper berries. Once you’re done marveling at the engine oil can design, crack open the lid to reveal a balsamic juniper scent, which is complemented by lemon zest and intense sage notes with a soft floral background and a hint of bitterness.

Find this 42%-ABV gin for about $32 and serve it up in a Negroni or Red Snapper.

Minke Irish Gin

Minke Irish Gin by Clonakilty Distillery, based on the Southwestern coast of Ireland, is inspired by the Minke whales of the Atlantic Ocean. Crafted using wild shoreline botanicals, including hand-harvested Rock Samphire, it showcases a flavor profile with notes of mint, lavender, citrus, sea salt and aniseed. Additionally, the gin’s base spirit is derived from whey alcohol produced directly from the distillery’s family farm, which lends it a silky texture.

Find this 43.2%-ABV gin easily for around $20 and serve it up in a sour cocktail or Clover Club.

Gray Whale

Gray Whale Gin is committed to ocean conservation, donating 1% of sales to 1% for the Planet and partnering with Oceana, the world’s largest ocean conservation organization. It features a six-times-distilled base and sustainably sourced botanicals foraged along the migratory path of the California Gray Whale. The gin offers tasting notes of zippy juniper, lime, fir, salty sea kelp, mint and nutty almonds.

Priced around $35 per 43%-ABV bottle, Gray Whale Gin is perfect for a spritz-style cocktail or a Bramble.

Castle & Key Rise Seasonal Gin

Kentucky-based Castle & Key Distillery produces its Rise Seasonal expression with the goal of presenting dynamic Spring and Summer flavors. Starting its life as the brand’s rye whiskey new make, this gin is made with galangal root, Earl Grey tea, elderberry, lavender, wintergreen and chamomile. Rise Seasonal’s tasting notes include lemongrass, pepper, sweet citrus, ginger and delightful honey notes.

Available for $38 per 47%-ABV bottle, this gin makes for a stellar Gin Rickey or French 75.

Archipelago Barrel Reserve Gin

Philipines-based Full Circle Craft Distillers’ Barrel Reserve is made from a base of the brand’s flagship gin, which is then rested in new American oak barrels with a medium-long toast. This aging process imparts on the spirit a complexity reminiscent of whiskey with a pleasing fruity, herbal kick from pomelo, calamansi, mango, Benguet pine, ylang-ylang and kamia flowers.

Find this 45%-ABV barrel-aged beauty for around $60 and boldly serve it neat, or try your hand at a little creative mixology and use it in a whiskey-based cocktail.

Read next:

The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in May 2023

Toast to National Gin and Tonic Day With 5 Creative Riffs on the Classic Cocktail

6 LGBTQ+-Owned Gin Brands to Support This Pride Month — and All Year Long!

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.