Top 5 Strongest Gins in the World - Gin Raiders

In the realm of distilled spirits, gin has emerged not only as a beloved classic but also as a boozy canvas for innovation. Pushing the boundaries of alcohol content, the quest for intensity has led to the creation of some exceptionally strong gins. Here, we present the five strongest gins in the world, each a testament to the evolving artistry and sheer boldness of modern distillation.

Morus LXIV Gin

This gin is not only one of the world’s strongest with an ABV of 64% but it’s also the world’s most expensive gin, according to the Guinness World Records. Selling for a record-breaking sum of £4,000 ($4,878.60) in 2018, Morus LXIV oozes excessive luxury with its hand-made polished porcelain vessel and accompanying porcelain stirrup cup.

The booze itself offers tasting notes of citrus and a freshly cut woody sweetness, paired with a savory, smokey and spicy nose. Morus LXIV’s most prominent botanical is the air-dried leaves of a single, ancient Mulberry tree.

It takes over two years to produce a single batch of the gin, which is cask-aged and bottled at 64% ABV. And just like other high-proof spirits, this one is suggested to be cut with water to open up its flavors.

If you happen to have thousands of dollars to blow on 700ml of gin, Morus LXIV is sold exclusively at U.K.-based luxury retailer Harvey Nichols.

Prohibition Bathtub Cut Gin

Resting at an ABV of 69%, this gin aims to revive the spirit of “clandestine heritage” with its contemporary craftsmanship and a curated selection of botanicals. The clandestine heritage in question here is most likely referencing gin’s leading role during the Prohibition era in the United States. During this period, the production, sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages were banned by law. As a result, people resorted to creating their own alcohol, oftentimes gin, in their homes due to the scarcity and high demand for alcoholic drinks.

Prohibition Bathtub Cut Gin highlights wormwood, once banned for its association with absinthe, alongside blood orange and ruby red grapefruit. Other botanicals in the mix include juniper, coriander, ginger root, Australian lemon myrtle, green tea, vanilla and lavender. According to the producer, Prohibition Liquor Co., its Bathtub Cut Gin is a rich and punchy choice ideal for cocktails like a hot toddy, espresso martini or sour. A 500ml bottle of this 69%-ABV booze can be found for about $125.

Twin River Distillery Uncut Gin

Crafted by Scotland’s Still River (previously Twin River) Distillery, Uncut Gin rests at a striking 77% ABV. At the time of its initial release, which only featured 101 bottles, this gin was the world’s strongest gin, having beaten Strane Uncut London Dry by one cheeky percentage.

Advocating savoring it sensibly due to its exceptional strength, Still River Distillery suggests enjoying Uncut Gin on ice with a lemon twist. As for tasting notes, the spirit is said to offer a strong undertone of juniper.

Due to its limited release, Twin River Uncut Gin is no longer available for purchase. However, past listings price it at around £59.95 ($76.13 ) per 500ml bottle.

Strane Ultra Uncut London Dry Gin

Produced by Smögen Distillery, Strane Ultra Uncut London Dry is an exceptionally potent Swedish gin bottled at 82.5% ABV. Aiming to maintain the profile of its classic, cut expression, this gin features basil, mint, sage, lime rind and lemon flesh. And again, like other high-strength gins, careful dilution is strongly recommended when serving.

Smögen Distillery has a bit of a history of producing powerful elixirs. Its previous 76%-ABV expression, Strane Uncut London Dry was once the world’s strongest in its category before Still River Distillery one-upped it with its Uncut Gin. In a deliberate attempt to regain the record, Smögen fired back with this 82.5%-ABV edition in 2018.

This is another gin that’s tricky to find due to its limited run. Now sold-out listings price it at £32.95 ($41.85) for a 200ml bottle.

Anno Extreme 95 Gin

Currently the world’s strongest gin, Anno Extreme 95 is bottled at (as you can probably guess by the number in its name) 95% ABV. Yeowch! This gin is so boozy that it comes packaged with its own measuring beaker to make sure you don’t accidentally overserve yourself.

According to the brand, a mere 5ml pour of this 95% ABV gin yields a full-flavored gin and tonic cocktail with 75% less alcohol than the standard 40% ABV gin. Crafted with botanicals like Kentish hops, eucalyptus leaves, fennel and nutmeg, Anno Extreme 95 boats tasting notes of robust juniper and warming spice that transform into a citrusy, herbal profile.

For such a potent brew, you’d think Anno Extreme 95 would have an extreme price tag to match. Fortunately, it’s quite affordable, with a 200ml bottle costing £30 ($38). Funny enough, that makes it the cheapest, strongest gin on this list.

Honorable Mentions

The world of over-proofed juniper spirits is surprisingly large. Here are five powerful gins worthy of an honorable mention:

