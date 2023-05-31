Top Gins Released in May 2023 - Gin Raiders

May was a busy month for gin releases, with a sizable number of expressions being debuted by big brands and craft distillers alike. Out of all the juniper spirits released this month, these are the 14 top gins we believe you need to know about.

Barr Hill Partners With British-Inspired Cocktail Pub to Launch Bespoke Gin Made With Local Honey

At the beginning of May, Vermont-based Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill Gin and The Fed, a British-inspired cocktail pub in The Langham, Boston, collaborated on a bespoke gin infused with local honey. The Langham, Boston Signature Gin was distilled with juniper and floral raw honey sourced from the hotel’s vicinity.

Both the hotel and the bar value Barr Hill’s quality and local roots, making it a celebrated collaboration. Sam Nelis, Landcrafted Educator at Barr Hill Gin, expressed excitement about having created a unique gin that represented The Langham Boston’s local terroir and could shine in The Fed’s well-crafted cocktails.

Following the Success of Empress 1908 Gin, Victoria Distillers Debuts Elderflower Rose Expression

In early May, Victoria Distillers expanded its gin range with the introduction of Empress Elderflower Rose Gin. Inspired by the floral beauty of Victoria, British Columbia, the gin showcases a delicate, all-natural rose hue derived from red rose petals and black carrots. Beyond the eponymous botanicals and black carrots, the gin includes lavender, orange peel and cinnamon bark.

Currently available in British Columbia and Alberta, the gin is priced at $53.99 with an ABV of 42.5%.

Brad Pitt Announces Launch of His Own Gin, The Gardener

In early May, American actor Brad Pitt, known for his other ventures in the wine and Champagne industry, announced the launch of his own gin, The Gardener. The London dry gin, inspired by the French Riviera, was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival and is set for a wider release in September.

Pitt collaborated with master distiller Tom Nichol and the Perrin family, his partners in the Miraval wines brand. The Gardener, described as “handcrafted by Brad, Tom, and Perrin,” received recognition during tastings at exclusive European bars. The gin’s recipe boasts juniper, coriander, licorice and citrus notes from pink grapefruit, lemon and orange.

In the same French-inspired gin vein, actress Emma Watson launched her own gin last month, which pays tribute to Chablis vineyards.

This New Gin Is Designed to be Paired With a Good Book

The Writer’s Gin, a collaborative project between Michael Williams, Evi.O Studio, and Booktopia, is a literary-inspired gin crafted by Australia-based Archie Rose Distilling Co. Debuted in early May, it combines Australian peach, native thyme, raspberry and lemon myrtle. The gin is available individually or as part of the Archie Rose Book Club pack, which includes curated books and a custom-designed bookmark.

The label features a quote from Helen Garner, and the gin will be spotlighted at a book club event in July. The Writer’s Gin can be purchased through Archie Rose Distilling Co., with prices ranging from $89 to $229 depending on the chosen pack.

Aldi Enters the World of Japanese Gin With Yuzu & Mandarin Expression

In early May, Aldi U.K. introduced its first Japanese gin, Yuzu & Mandarin, which won a silver medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition. The gin boasts a zesty and aromatic character with mandarin and yuzu notes, complemented by juniper, cherry blossom and Sansho peppers.

Crafted using a meticulous blending method inspired by Japanese whisky production, Yuzu & Mandarin is available in participating Aldi stores and Click&Collect for about $21.27.

Actress Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Debut Papa Salt Gin

In mid-May, Australian actress Margot Robbie launched her own spirit brand, Papa Salt Gin, in collaboration with her husband and friends. This marks the second celebrity launch for gin this month, something that we don’t often see in comparison to the frequency that celebrity whiskey and tequila debuts.

Made in Byron Bay, the gin is inspired by the Australian coast and features native botanicals such as oyster shells, roasted wattleseed and pink peppercorn. Papa Salt Gin is described as an easy-drinking gin that is best served simply with soda water. It is available for purchase online and at select stockists for $85.00 per 700 ml bottle.

‘Good Gin Doesn’t Taste Like Bad Medicine’: History-Rich Whiskey Distillery Releases Rye Barrel-Aged Gin

This month, Maverick Distilling, a Texas-based whiskey producer, released a limited-edition barrel-aged gin with only 250 bottles available. The Samuel Maverick Barrel Aged Texas Dry Gin is crafted with 17 locally grown Texas ingredients and aged for two years in American oak barrels that once held the brand’s rye.

The gin offers a unique aroma and flavor profile, featuring floral scents, citrus, herbs and hints of whiskey. Priced at $45 per bottle, it is available for purchase online and at the distillery.

Japanese Distillery Highlights Sweet Potato Liquor and ‘Koji Mold’ in Latest Craft Gin Release

In the middle of May, Hamada Syuzou Co., Ltd., a distillery in Japan, announced SASSHU Gin. Made from sweet potato-based shochu, it aims to enter the global gin market, targeting Asia, Europe and the United States.

The gin incorporates juniper, sour pomelo, shikuwasa citrus, rose petals, sakura chips, mugwort and loquat leaves, offering a fruity flavor with woody notes and a burst of citrus. With an ABV of 45%, it is marketed as being ideal for martinis and Negronis.

Fortnum & Mason Gets Ready for World Gin Day With 2 New Tipples

In mid-May, Fortnum & Mason, a London department store, launched a new gin range called Amalthea for World Gin Day. The range includes two expressions: Dry and Pink, both produced in-house.

Amalthea Pink Gin features British apple spirit, Earl Grey tea and notes of rhubarb, rose and grapefruit. Amalthea Dry Gin offers a citrus aroma with juniper and black tea notes. The gins can be enjoyed in classic cocktails and are available in 500 ml and 200 ml formats. Prices range from about $19.28 to $44.

‘It Was Really Hard to Get Our Hands on These Grapes’: Four Pillars Releases Its 2nd Wine-Inspired Gin

This month, Four Pillars unveiled a limited-edition addition to its lineup: Bloody Pinot Noir Gin. Made with Pinot Noir grapes sourced from two different vineyards in Australia’s Yarra Valley, the gin offers aromas of rose petals, strawberries and cherries. It has a drier, softer taste compared to the brand’s Bloody Shiraz Gin.

This Gin Brand Just Released Its 1st New Product in 15 Years

Near the end of May, Brockmans, the U.K. gin producer, introduced its first new product in 15 years: Orange Kiss. The gin features the flavors of Valencia oranges and triple sec liqueur, alongside traditional dry gin botanicals. It can be enjoyed neat, in a G&T or in a gin-based margarita riff.

Currently available only in the U.K., an international launch is set for a later, undisclosed date.

Aldi Unveils Pink Grapefruit Gin to Rival Popular Italian Brand Malfy

In another gin launch for Aldi, the budget supermarket unveiled Haymith’s Rosa Pink Grapefruit gin, which is 45% cheaper than rival Malfy’s Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit gin.

Priced at around $20 per 70 cl, it features flavors of grapefruit, lemon, juniper and bitter oranges. The gin received a Bronze medal at the International Wine & Spirits Competition and is recommended to be served with Mediterranean tonic and ice. Haymith’s Rosa Pink Grapefruit Gin is available in participating Aldi stores nationwide (which, unfortunately, does not include the U.S.).

Modern Bathtub Gin Brand Highlights Persian Limes, Orange Blossoms in Latest Release

At the end of May, Bathtub Gin (the brand, not the Prohibition-era style of producing gin) introduced a new citrusy expression, Persian Lime & Orange Blossom.

The gin combines the essence of Persian lime and orange blossom with the original bathtub gin, resulting in a dry and delicate flavor profile, according to the brand. It is recommended to be paired with tonic and bitter lemon and is available for purchase at about $40.81 per bottle through Master of Malt.

Award-Winning Australian Distillery Partners With Gin Bar on Unconventional Pink Gin

At the end of May, Never Never Distilling Co. and Adelaide-based gin bar Hains & Co collaborated to create a unique pink gin called Pink Pepper Gin. The gin features botanicals like pink pepper, pink grapefruit, Sichuan pepper and gunpowder tea. It is designed for G&Ts, highball serves and Negronis.

Priced at $79 per bottle, it is available for purchase through Never Never Distilling Co.’s online shop.

