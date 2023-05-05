Toast to Cinco de Mayo With These 5 Unique Mexican Gins

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. While it is a minor holiday in Mexico, it has become a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage in the United States, especially in areas with large Mexican-American populations.

Let’s celebrate Cinco de Mayo in our own juniper-loving way by highlighting these five unique gins made in Mexico!

Condesa Clasica Gin

Condesa Clasica Gin is an extra dry gin from Mexico City, made with traditional curandera herbs like palo santo and sage, alongside juniper, coriander seeds, elderflower and citrus peels. The gin is a celebration of Mexico’s flora and curandera ceremonies, which aim to cleanse negative energy and expand consciousness.

The brand is operated by an all-female team, distilling small batches of gin in Mexico City’s first micro-distillery. Condesa seeks to showcase the modern tastes of Mexico through sustainably sourced regional botanicals.

Bottled at 43% ABV, find Condesa Clasica Gin for about $45 and try it in a cocktail that craves citrus, such a Gimlet or Paloma.

Mezcal Gin MG

Mezcal Gin MG, produced by Maguey Spirits Co in Mexico, is a modern-style gin with a 45% ABV. It’s made using a wild Agave Durangensis varietal, coriander, cubeb pepper, hibiscus, ancho chile, cardamom, avocado leaves, juniper, lemongrass, longan, nutmeg and orange.

The distillation process follows the traditional Mezcal style of Pechuga, where a chicken or turkey breast is suspended in the still during the second distillation. However, Mezcal Gin MG replaces the meat with botanicals. The resulting flavor profile is slightly smoky with earthy, roasted pepper notes.

Priced at around $70, this spirit works well in a martini or with a simple tonic but should be approached more like a smoky Mezcal than a gin — mix wisely.

Granicera Perfil Cítrico Gin

Granicera Perfil Cítrico is a small-batch gin produced by Mexico City-based Taller Astrafilia Distillery using allspice, avocado leaf, cacao, damiana, lemon verbena, Mexican Agastache, Mexican pepper leaf, Mexican tarragon, pápalo, juniper and pennyroyal.

At 45% ABV, Granicera Perfil Cítrico is citrus-forward, thanks to the addition of lemon, grapefruit and tangerine peels. The spirit can be enjoyed on its own or in classic gin cocktails, such as a Tom Collins, or a gin fizz. Find it for about $52.

Gracias A Dios Agave Gin

Created by Oaxaca University students, Gracias A Dios Agave Gin is triple distilled using a blend of 32 botanicals representing each of the 32 states in Mexico. The gin is juniper-forward with a smoky flavor from roasted agave, along with hints of eucalyptus, tangerine and lemongrass.

Priced at under $40, this 45%-ABV spirit is perfect for a Negroni or an Aperol Spritz. For those interested in more agave-based gin, Gracias A Dios also produces an Oaxaca-inspired gin with tasting notes of yerba santa, avocado leaf and Oaxacan tangerine.

Onilikan Mexican Gin

Inspired by Mexican herbology, Onilikan Mexican Gin is produced by the Onilikan Distillery in Mazatlán. The gin has a base made of 100% blue agave, which is triple-distilled. After the third distillation, juniper is added, and the gin is distilled one final time with dried chile pepper, epazote, coriander, bay leaf and orange peel.

Bottled at 40% ABV, try this spirit with soda water and a lime garnish or in simple cocktails like a Bee’s Knees or a gin-based Jalisco Flower. Find it for around $33.

