The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in July 2023 - Gin Raiders

As July comes to a finish, we here at Gin Raiders would like to look back and acknowledge the many great gins we tasted this month, whether freshly released or just crossing our desk for the first time.

Out of all the juniper spirits we sampled in July 2023, these three were our favorites!

The Old G

This freshly released London dry created by visionary artist Hebru Brantley and spirits veteran Peter Ibrahim is shockingly smooth and complexly delicious. A minority and black-owned brand, The Old G embraces the spirit of the “Old G’s,” individuals considered pillars of supportive neighborhoods and communities.

The Old G offers a silky mouth feel paired with notes of punchy juniper, herbal licorice and a sweet orange finish. We suggest trying this one neat, as it truly encapsulates everything we want in an unaged sipping gin. However, if a mixer is a must, we recommend serving The Old G with ice and soda water.

Find this 42%-ABV gin for $35 in select states, including Florida, Georgia, California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey. Don’t worry, the brand plans to expand availability to more states soon!

Freeland Spirits Forest Gin

This 45%-ABV gin made its debut in June and draws inspiration from the Forest Park, an urban forest reserve located just five blocks away from Freeland Spirits distillery in Portland, Oregon. Vesseled in a charming tear-drop-shaped bottle that we can’t help but marvel at, this modern gin features an array of woodland botanicals, including chanterelle mushrooms, Douglas fir tips, salal berries and nettle.

Truly nailing its source material, Freeland Forest Gin tastes of freshly turned earth, peppered pine sap and funky (in a good way!) elderberry. If a gin could taste like the color green, this is it.

We couldn’t be more grateful that this earthy beauty is a permanent feature in the Freeland Spirits lineup, which includes only two other expressions: Freeland Gin and Freeland Dry Gin. Score Freeland Forest Gin for about $40 and serve it in simple cocktails, such as a Gin Rickey, Bramble or Southside.

Bertha’s Revenge Irish Milk Gin

Bertha’s Revenge Irish Milk Gin is crafted by the Ballyvolane House Spirits Company, situated in County Kerry, Ireland. This gin honors the iconic cow, Big Bertha, celebrated for her extraordinarily long life and Guinness World Record-worthy feats.

Made from a unique whey base spirit, Bertha’s Revenge is savory, holiday-spiced and just a smidge citrusy. This gin might not appeal to the diehard juniper nut, as the beloved botanical takes a backseat to let other spices shine. Bertha’s Revenge prominently expresses its cumin, cinnamon and clove ingredients in a warming display that makes it stand out in a sea of overly fruity or floral modern gins.

Find this 42%-ABV Irish gin for around $40 and serve it up in cocktails that can handle some savory spice, such as a Gibson or Negroni.

Read next:

Monthly Roundup: Top 10 Gins Released in July 2023

Sipping History: How to Make Oppenheimer’s Signature Martini

What Is Modern Gin? Inside the Largest Category of Contemporary Juniper Spirits