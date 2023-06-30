The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023 - Gin Raiders

As June comes to a finish, we here at Gin Raiders would like to look back and recognize the many great gins we tasted this month, whether freshly released or just crossing our desk for the first time.

For the newcomers, the number featured in the top left corner of each of the following bottle photos is the Raided Score. This is Gin Raiders’ aggregated rating system, which averages reviews from reputable critics found across the internet, often factoring in our own in-house rating from spirits critic Jay West.

Out of all the juniper spirits we sampled in June 2023, these three were our favorites.

100 Mill St Bourbon Barrel Aged Gin

100 Mill St‘s limited-release Bourbon Barrel Aged Gin is produced by aging the brand’s original gin in ex-bourbon casks. The base spirit itself is made using maple sap, something incredibly unique for gin, which is usually made from a grain-based spirit.

This 42%-ABV, barrel-aged beauty boasts a nose of sweet brown sugar, cinnamon, juniper, pastries, honey and vanilla. Meanwhile, the palate offers a moderate mouthfeel with flavors of brown sugar, cinnamon, citrus peels and nutmeg. According to our in-house spirits critic, Jay West, the finish is delightful, balancing sweetness, juniper, lavender, orange peel, tobacco and maple.

Each year, 100 Mill St produces only 3,000 bottles of gin using 30,000 gallons of maple sap collected from 3,000 hard maple trees in Northern Wisconsin. So, once the limited run is gone, you’ll have to patiently wait for the next gin season to experience 100 Mill St’s juniper wonders once again.

Find our review of 100 Mill St Gin here.

Still Austin ‘The Naturalist’ American Gin

The Naturalist, created at the Still Austin Whiskey Co. Distillery in Austin, Texas, is a contemporary gin crafted from scratch using Brasetto rye and white corn. This gin combines a variety of botanicals, including three types of citrus, orris root, two types of cinnamon, allspice and elderflower.

Upon nosing, it reveals a bold and vibrant character with prominent notes of juniper, pine, spruce, lemon, orange, lavender, lime and honey. On the palate, it initially presents a touch of heat but then unfolds beautifully, blending juniper, ginger, orange, lime zest and a hint of minerality. The finish is long, showcasing a delightful fruity essence transitioning to slate and juniper.

Still Austin once again impresses with this wonderful gin, boasting an ABV of 45% and a price of under $35 for a 750ml bottle.

Find out more about this great gin and its distillery in an interview with Still Austin’s Head Distiller, John Schrepel.

McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin

From the hills of Jundiaí, Brazil, McQueen and the Violet Fog by Sovereign Brands showcases a sugarcane base blended with 21 botanicals, including lemongrass, pomelo peel, orris root and jasmine flower.

The nose reveals a bold, fruity, and sweet character reminiscent of Dots candies, accompanied by hints of pepper and ethanol. On the palate, it offers a pleasant and sweet experience with prominent lavender, strawberry and grape notes. The taste further encompasses orange puree, vanilla bean and a touch of candied fruits. The finish is long, highlighting pepper, lavender and a subtle hint of juniper.

This intriguing gin stands out with its aromatic nature, offering exciting possibilities for creative cocktail experiences (like an Aviation). Find this 40%-ABV gin easily for under $40 per 750ml bottle.

