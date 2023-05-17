These Are the Best Gins Made in Asia, According to the Asian Spirits Masters 2023 Competition

The Asian Spirits Masters competition, organized by The Spirits Business, took place in early April this year. The event aims to identify and honor the most exceptional Asian spirits brands worldwide.

Led by The Spirits Business and a panel of spirits experts, the competition involved blind tastings to determine the Asian Spirits Masters of 2023. Within every category, deserving spirits received Silver, Gold and Master Medals. The Master winners will then undergo an evaluation to determine the ultimate title holder of Asian Spirits Taste Master for the year 2023.

As with all competitions, we here at Gin Raiders believe that consumers should still consider seeking reviews from tough critics than solely relying on awards. Nevertheless, here are the best gins made in Asia, according to the Asian Spirits Masters 2023 Competition.

Master Medal Winners

Full Circle Craft Distillers Co — Archipelago Barrel Reserve Gin

Full Circle Craft Distillers Co — Archipelago Navy Strength Gin

Third Eye Distillery — Trading Tides Gin

Gold Medal Winners

Kaikyo Distillery — 135° East Hyogo Dry Gin

Full Circle Craft Distillers Co — Archipelago Black Bamboo Gin

Full Circle Craft Distillers Co — Archipelago Botanical Gin

Thi Mau Spirits Joint Stock Company — Vè Dê Di Good Gin

Third Eye Distillery — Stranger & Sons Gin Gold

Silver Medal Winners

Singapore Distillery — Coconut Pandan Gin

Third Eye Distillery — Short Story Dry Gin

