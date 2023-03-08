6 Best Gins For Rum Drinkers - Gin Raiders

If you normally turn away from juniper-heavy gin in favor of rum, this list is for you! Spice and citrus will be the tasting notes of focus in these six best gins for rum drinkers.

For more on the great world of rum, visit our sister site Rum Raiders.

Ortodoxy Colombian Aged Gin

Right off the bat, this gin wins special rum points for being both made from a sugar cane base and produced by a predominantly rum-focused distillery! Dictador’s Ortodoxy Colombian Aged Gin boasts tasting notes of herbal angelica, warm baking spices and bright lemon peel.

The gin spends 35 weeks resting in the distillery’s oak casks that once held its rum before being filtered until it turns clear. Ortodoxy Colombian Aged Gin rests at 43% ABV and can be found for under $40.

Crack open this bottle of piquant gin and enjoy it in a mojito or Cuba Libre.

Castle & Key London Dry Gin (Autumn 2020)

With tasting notes of wood, cardamom, sweet tea, citrus and “just a hint of smoke,” Castle & Key London Dry Gin is a lovely autumn-inspired tipple. This gin would make a dreamy hot toddy minus the cinnamon — since it already has enough spice to spare.

Castle & Key London Dry Gin (Autumn 2020) is bottled at 49% ABV and will cost about $35.

Opihr Spices of the Orient London Dry Gin

A spice explosion in a bottle! Classified as a London Dry, this gin comes across as more modern-styled with juniper downplayed in favor of intense, exotic spices. Opihr Spices of the Orient London Dry Gin is bottled at 40% ABV and sells for around $35.

Tasting notes for this gin include cardamom, black pepper, coriander and citrus peel. Opihr’s spiced gin is potent and best enjoyed on the rocks or in a tart daiquiri.

Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin

Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin is an Old Tom style with makrut lime, yaupon holly and wildflower honey in the botanical mix. This gin is bottled at 45% ABV and sold for around $25. Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin’s tasting notes are herbaceous, floral, zesty lime and juniper.

It would be fun to try this gin in tiki cocktails that play nice with lime. Think along the lines of a Jungle Bird or Mai Tai. Of course, modify the ingredients to accommodate for the subtle sweetness of Waterloo Old Yaupon Gin.

Treaty Oak makes intriguing gins, as another of the distillery’s gin expressions, Waterloo Antique Barrel Reserve Gin, found its place as a great gin for whiskey drinkers.

Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin

Citrus galore! Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin is also one of the distillery’s higher-rated gins. This spirit is made with Sicilian blood oranges, coriander, cassia Bark, Orris Root, Angelica Root, licorice, Sweet Orange and lemon.

Spicy and citrusy, this gin is a friend to rum. It would be interesting to see how this gin works in a Cubata or cocktails that crave orange. Whitley Neill Blood Orange gin is bottled at 43% ABV and can be found for about $25.

Revivalist Botanical Gin Harvest Expression

According to Revivalist Spirits, this gin is crisp and velvet-smooth. Revivalist Botanical Gin Harvest Expression is made with cinnamon, nutmeg, anise and clove. That sounds like a bountiful harvest of rum spices. This gin is bottled at 40% ABV and costs around $33.

Enjoy this spiced gin in a mule, with black tea or soda water!

Read next:

7 Best London Dry Gins to Try in 2023

Gin-Soaked Raisins: Natural Remedy for Arthritis or Complete Health Hoax?

5 Tasty Twists on a Classic Martini

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.