The 5 Best Gins To Give Mom For Mother’s Day - Gin Raiders

With Mother’s Day taking place this Sunday, there’s no time like the present to consider scoring a nice bottle of gin for the wonderful juniper-loving mom in your life. From classic and floral to barrel-aged and herbal, here are the five best gins to give mom this Mother’s Day.

Something Classic: Canaïma Gin

Canaïma Gin is produced in small batches by DUSA Distillery, the Venezuelan spirits house famous for Diplomático Rum. Made with a blend of 19 handpicked botanicals, most of which are sourced from the Amazon rainforest, this gin is bottled at 47% ABV.

On the nose, it boasts a sweet and citrusy aroma with hints of lemon, lime, grapefruit and confectioners sugar. The palate offers pithy and grapefruit-forward notes with a touch of honey, pepper and sweet buttercream. Canaïma Gin has a long and complex finish, making it an excellent choice for a special Mother’s Day occasion and easy gin and tonic mixing.

Find this classically profiled, yet uniquely Amazonian gin for under $40.

Soft and Floral: Edinburgh Lemon & Jasmine Gin

This softly floral gin is perfect for bubbly Mother’s Day cocktails like a French 75 or Gin Rickey.

Edinburgh Lemon & Jasmine Gin draws inspiration from the lemon groves of Sicily and blooming jasmine flowers. The palate is smooth, with bright lemon notes complemented by zippy juniper and aromatic white florals, leading to a crisp citrus finish.

Bottled at 40% ABV, find this gin for around $40.

A Barrel-Aged Beauty: No. 209 Barrel Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Distillery No. 209 in San Francisco produces this barrel-aged gin by aging its classic gin in small-batch French oak barrels that previously held Cabernet Sauvignon wine for about six months.

Bottled at 46% ABV, this gin presents sweet, subtle red wine notes and a hint of citrus and spice. The palate offers notes of juniper, cardamom and coriander, while the finish is spicy and oaky with brushes of clove and black pepper.

Find this barrel-aged gin for around $45.

If your mom happens to love barrel-aged spirits, consider signing her up for a gift that keeps on giving: Whiskey Raiders’ soon-to-be-launched Bottle of the Month Club. Monthly subscriptions will include curated and hard-to-find bottles by the Whiskey Raiders staff and virtual live tastings. Find out more here.

Herbal and Spicy: Castle & Key Roots of Ruin

Castle & Key’s Roots of Ruin Gin is a must-try spirit for those seeking a unique herbal and spicy sip.

This gin is made from the distillery’s rye whiskey newmake, chamomile, ginger, rosemary, licorice root, lemon verbena, coriander and angelica root. Its sweet and perfume-driven aroma contains notes of honey, cream and citrus, while the taste is sweet and orange peel-forward, with hints of spice. The finish is long, fruity and full of anise and cardamom.

Roots of Ruin Gin is 53% ABV and retails for $36.

For the Martini Mom: Bowling & Burch New American Gin

Bowling & Burch New American Gin is produced by Limestone Branch Distillery using botanicals sourced from the distillery’s property.

On the nose, there’s a sweet cream aroma with hints of peppercorns, juniper, orange peel and papaya, which transitions to a palate rich with juniper, anise, orange peel and pepper. A strong lemon curd note elevates the complexity. The finish is a little short with a touch of blueberry and bay leaf.

This spirit makes for a stand-out martini, ideal for the mom who loves a classic gin cocktail. Find this 48%-ABV gin for around $40.

Happy Mother’s Day!

