Father's Day Gift Guide: 5 Gins Perfect for Dad

Father’s Day will soon be upon us and we think there’s no better way to celebrate and honor the paternal figure in your life than with a good gin. From classic and peppery to barrel-aged and fruity, here are five gins perfect for the juniper-loving dad.

Something Savory: Big Gin

Big Gin is produced in small batches in Seattle at the Big Gin Distillery using nine botanicals. This savory spirit offers bold tasting notes of peppercorn, juniper, citrus peel and woodsy orris root. For the ultimate pairing, the distillery suggests serving Big Gin alongside salty oysters (perhaps for Father’s Day dinner?).

Find this 47%-ABV gin for a reasonable $22 and mix it up in a dirty martini or Red Snapper.

For the Whiskey Drinking Dad: Few Barrel Gin

Yes, it’s true, there’s even gin for the whiskey-loving dad (who’s not afraid of a little juniper). This barrel-aged gin spends time in new oak barrels, ex-rye barrels and ex-Bourbon barrels to yield an incredible smoky sipper. Tasting notes include charred oak, woody pine, pepper and licorice.

This 46.5%-ABV gin can be found for about $40 and is best served neat or over ice.

If your dad happens to really like whiskey and gin truly won’t do the trick, consider signing him up for a gift that keeps on giving: Whiskey Raiders’ Premium Bottle of the Month Club. Monthly subscriptions include curated and hard-to-find bottles by the Whiskey Raiders staff and virtual live tastings. Find out more here.

Something Adventurous: Bertha’s Revenge

Bertha’s Revenge Irish Milk Gin is produced by Ballyvolane House Spirits Company in County Kerry, Ireland, and lovingly pays homage to the legendary cow, Big Bertha, who’s known for her remarkable lifespan and Guinness World Record-worthy achievements. With its creamy texture and subtle sweetness derived from a unique whey base, this complex and spicy gin is perfect for adventurous dads.

Find this 42%-ABV gin for just about $40 and serve it up in a White Lady, Gimlet or Negroni.

For the Gin and Tonic Nut: Cotswolds Dry Gin

If your dad’s go-to cocktail is a classic gin and tonic, what he needs this Father’s Day is a good London dry. Why not Cotswolds Distillery’s dry gin?

Produced in England sans chill-filtering, Cotswolds Dry Gin is made with an “unusually high volume of botanicals” and thus, undergoes a louching effect when diluted with water or ice, just like absinthe. Tasting notes include a juniper-forward palate complimented by lime zest, lavender and grapefruit.

Score this special London dry for around $50 and serve it up in a pearlescent gin and tonic.

Sweet and Fruity: Fords Sloe Gin

If your dad likes things on the sweeter side, he might be a fan of a sloe gin, a style of juniper-based liqueur that often highlights hedgerow fruit as a key ingredient. Fords Sloe is an excellent example of this type of gin, boasting an abundance of ripe fruit tasting notes, a rich herbal backbone and an approachable 29% ABV.

Fords Sloe is produced with a base of the brand’s flagship gin, which then spends some time steeping with hand-picked sloe fruit from England and France. Find this top-notch tipple for under $30 and try it in a Sloe Gin Fizz, with lemonade or in a refreshing punch.

