Best Gins Roundup: April 2023 - Gin Raiders

As April comes to a close, we here at Gin Raiders would like to fondly look back and reflect on the many great gins we cataloged this month. Using our Raided Score, which is aggregated from the reviews of trusted and notable critics across the internet, we’d like to highlight the five top-rated gins from April 2023.

Harahorn Gin

This Norwegian small-batch gin is produced by Det Norske Brenneri using a potato-based spirit. The brand is heavily inspired by the Norwegian version of the Jackalope from North American folklore, the Harahorn.

Included in the botanical mix are juniper berries, wild blueberries, rhubarb, seaweed, angelica root and wild marjoram. The gin boasts tasting notes of clean juniper, zippy citrus and hints of tart fruit.

Harahorn Gin rests at an ABV of 46% and makes for stellar drinks featuring fruit juices or flavored sodas. Pair it with grapefruit soda for a refreshing treat.

Isle of Harris Gin

Isle of Harris Gin is made by the Isle of Harris Distillery in Scotland using sustainably gathered sugar kelp from local sea lochs. Other botanicals include bitter orange peel, orris root, juniper, coriander, angelica root, cubeb, cassia bark and licorice.

This 45%-ABV gin retails for an average of $66 and may be a little tricky to find. However, it’s certainly worth the search if you love the idea of a unique salty, subtly sweet gin. Enjoy it over ice, or in a dirty martini or Corpse Reviver.

Lind & Lime Gin

Lind & Lime Gin is produced in Leith, Edinburgh, by The Port of Leith Distillery at its Tower Street Stillhouse. The Scottish gin’s name references Dr. James Lind, a scientist who is believed to have first discovered that citrus fruits prevented scurvy.

Juniper, coriander, angelica, licorice, orris, fresh lime peel and pink peppercorns are highlighted in this crisp, citrus-forward spirit.

This 40%-ABV gin can be found for around $44 and truly shines in cocktails that call for lime, such as a Gimlet or Gin Rickey.

Yu Gin

Produced by Spiritique, a French house of spirits, Yu Gin is made with yuzu, licorice, Sichuan pepper, coriander and juniper. Inspired by the Wabi-Sabi philosophy, the brand aspires to emphasize simplicity through this concise list of botanicals.

Just as its name implies, yuzu is at the core of this 43%-ABV gin, bringing forth clean notes of fragrant citrus. Punchy pepper later peeks through, supported by brushes of licorice sweetness.

Yu Gin is found for about $48 and is beautifully served in a Negroni, or with your favorite tonic, garnished with a chunky lime wedge.

Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin Barrel Finished

Rabbit Hole Distilling‘s only gin is made using a London dry imported from London, which is then finished in #3 Kentucky rye whiskey barrels. According to the brand, it is the only gin to be finished in these kinds of barrels.

Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin Barrel Finished Gin features notes of delicate juniper, geranium, rosewater, white pepper, coriander and citrus.

Retailing for around $50, this 44.5%-ABV gin is one worth trying neat or in an old-fashioned cocktail.

Read next:

The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in March 2023

Emma Watson Announces Launch of Own Gin After Long Break From Acting

White Negroni Recipe: A Lighter, Floral Take on the Classic Gin Drink

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.