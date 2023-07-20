Celebrate the Debut of Barbie With These 5 Pink Gins

Celebrate the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie premiere with a delightful selection of pretty pink gins. As the iconic fashion doll graces the silver screen, we present a dazzling array of rosy-hued elixirs for the 21-and-up crowd eager to dive into the film’s magic.

With the production of “Barbie” creating a shortage of pink paint, it could easily earn the title of the world’s pinkest movie. Moreover, the film’s star, Margot Robbie, launched her own gin brand in May, making the pink gin celebration even more fitting.

From juicy and fruity notes to uniquely floral botanical blends, these five pink gins are the perfect companion for celebrating all things Barbie.

Beefeater Strawberry Pink Gin

Beefeater Pink Strawberry infuses the original recipe of the iconic brand’s original gin with strawberry flavor, making it the perfect contender for all your fruity Barbie drinks. Enjoy it with lemonade and strawberry slices or mix it into a Strawberry Gin Smash.

Priced at $24, this pink spirit is best for someone looking for a sweeter, non-traditional gin experience — dry gin purists, stay far away.

Malfy Rosa Gin

If a Pink Lady is Barbie’s favorite apple, then we’d like to take a safe guess that her favorite citrus would be the pink grapefruit. And there’s not that many gins out there that highlight this gorgeous citrus like Malfy does.

Malfy Rosa Gin features tasting notes from Sicilian pink grapefruits, Italian lemons, juniper, rhubarb(ie) and anise. Find this gin for about $30 and try it in a Spagliato Corretto, gin and tonic or a spritz.

Mermaid Pink Gin

Another berry-forward beauty, Isle of Wight Distillery’s Mermaid Pink Gin features an infusion of Island strawberries, rock samphire, Boadicea hops and Sicilian lemon. With is scaly bottle and sea-inspired ingredients, this is the perfect gin for all the mermaid Barbies out there.

Find Mermaid Pink Gin easily for under $35 and mix it up in a Clover Club or fruity Bee’s Knees.

Atian Rose Gin

For an ultimate Barbie flower power moment, turn to Atian Rose Gin. This pretty spirit highlights sustainably sourced South African botanicals, including rooibos, buchu, cubeb, African ginger and rose geranium.

Additionally, Atian ensures that its production does not harm nature by partnering with FynbosLIFE, a Cape Town-based non-profit organization that protects threatened indigenous wildlife through a conservation nursery, education and habitat restoration projects.

Find Atian Rose Gin for around $40 and get creative by mixing it into a floral martini or unique Rose Milk Tea.

Islamorada Distilling Hibiscus Gin

Not only is this gin perfect for that Barbie tropical beachy vibe, but it also changes colors! Islamorada Distilling Hibiscus Gin is produced in the Florida Keys and includes the ingredient butterfly pea flower, which allows the gin to shift from its original light indigo hue to bright pink when tonic or other acidic ingredients are added. Of course, fruity and floral hibiscus also takes on a key role in this gin, alongside fragrant orris root, sweet orange peel and vanilla.

Find this eye-catching gin for around $30 and experiment with citrusy cocktails like a Gin Rickey or Tom Collins.

Cheers!

Read next:

Sipping History: How to Make Oppenheimer’s Signature Martini

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023

What Is Purple Gin? Inside the Trendy Category of Color-Changing Spirits