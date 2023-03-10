Top 7 Irish Gins Worthy of a Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration - Gin Raiders

While everyone else turns to questionably green beer amid Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations this year, why not reach for something with a little more class? These seven Irish gins are a great way to appreciate Irish heritage and culture while directly supporting distilleries located on the Emerald Isle.

Dingle Gin

This small-batch Irish London dry is from County Kerry and is made with locally foraged fuchsia, chervil, rowan berries, bog myrtle, hawthorn and heather. Dingle Gin tastes of bright citrus, soft herbal tea and a touch of tingly black pepper. This 42% ABV spirit is perfect for lovers of subtle gin with cocktail versatility.

Dingle Gin can be found for under $45 and makes for a superb citrus-garnished dry martini, Gin Sour or Last Word.

Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin

This 41% ABV gin is made using a range of botanicals foraged from the Wicklow Mountains. Just a few hours after freshly harvested, these wild ingredients are slowly distilled to “tease out delicate flavors.”

This fresh and fruity spirit is produced in small batches with bilberry, ox eye daisy, pine needles, watermint, sloe fruit, woodruff and rose. If you happen to crave even more rose in your Irish gin, Glendalough Distillery also produces a rose-rich expression.

Score a bottle of Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin for about $35 and sip it over ice or in a gin and tonic garnished with a grapefruit wedge and fresh basil sprig.

Bertha’s Revenge Irish Milk Gin

This unique gin is made using milk from Irish dairy farmers in County Cork. Instead of the usual neutral alcohol base made from grain, Bertha’s Revenge Irish Milk Gin starts its life as a spirit made from whey, a byproduct that is often discarded during cheese production.

In addition to a creamy mouthfeel, this gin offers notes of citrus, sweet woodruff, cumin, coriander and elderflower. However, if you’re a fan of a classic gin experience, this may not be your kind of spirit. Bertha’s Revenge Irish Milk Gin is a quirky modern gin that works best in savory cocktails, like a Red Snapper, Gibson or Negroni.

Find this 42% ABV spirit for just about $40 and know that you’re soon to sample a truly fascinating gin.

Listoke 1777 Gin

This gin is made in County Louth and features rosemary, rowan berries, elderflower, orange peel and cinnamon. Listoke 1777 Gin has a complex palate delivering notes of warm holiday spices, citrus and pine.

In 2022, this 43.3% ABV Irish spirit placed silver at the Gin Masters competition.

Find Listoke 1777 Gin for around $35 and try it in an icy gin and tonic, Tom Collins or Basil Smash.

Wild Poet Irish Gin

This gin is slow distilled at The Shed Distillery using hand-picked ingredients from Gottingen Botanical Gardens. Wild Poet Irish Gin is named after German poet, physician and botanist Albrecht Von Haller and features tasting notes of ginger, geranium leaf, iris, white pepper and zippy radish.

Wild Poet Irish Gin is typically priced at $40 and is excellent when served in a Gimlet, spritz cocktail or White Lady.

Micil Irish Gin

This floral-forward gin is produced in Connemara and sources inspiration from the local bog environment that surrounds its distillery. Thus, Micil Irish Gin features a range of locally sourced wetland botanicals, including heather, hawthorn berry, bogbean and bog myrtle.

Micil Irish Gin has a perfumed and unique palate that helped it win Best Irish Contemporary Gin at the 2022 World Gin Awards.

Find this 44% ABV gin for under $40 and try it in a Bee’s Knees, Bramble or Gin and Juice.

ShortCross Gin

Shortcrosss Gin is made at Rademon Estate Distillery in Northern Ireland using a range of locally sourced botanicals, including wild clover, elderflowers, elderberries and apples. The gin comes across as creamy and sweet with spiced vanilla notes.

Find this 46% ABV gin for around $43 and enjoy it in slightly sweet and citrusy cocktails like a Clover Club or French 75.

