Gin Mare Officially Acquired by Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman announced the completion of its acquisition of the Gin Mare brands from Vantguard and MG Destilerías on Thursday.

The buyout was first announced in September 2022, where it was referred to as an “exciting acquisition.” After acquiring Fords Gin in 2019, Gin Mare is the second gin brand Brown-Forman owns.

“We are excited to welcome Gin Mare and Gin Mare Capri to Brown‑Forman’s super-premium portfolio,” said Lawson Whiting, President and CEO, Brown‑Forman, per the report. “As a unique gin with a distinctive taste profile, Gin Mare is an exciting addition to our company and we believe it will contribute positively to our growth and success.”

Other notable spirit brands Brown-Forman owns are Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester and Benriach.

Gin Mare was first launched in 2010 and quickly became the largest ultra-premium gin brand in the world, according to IWSR. The spirit is made with Arbequina olives from Spain, basil from Italy, thyme from Turkey and rosemary from Greece.

Gin Mare Capri is the brand’s second gin expression and includes lemons from Capri and Italian bergamot from Calabria.

MG Destilerías is located in a thirteenth century chapel in a fishing village between the Costa Brava and the Costa Dorada. The distillery has been producing gin since 1940. Its first gin, Gin MG, is considered “one of the first Spanish gins to be made using the traditional London Dry Gin method in copper stills,” according to the distillery.

Per Brown-Forman, the Mediterranean-inspired gin will continue to be produced at MG Destilerías.