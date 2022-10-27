Booze Brand Inspired by Brontë Sisters Heritage Launches

Have you ever wanted to drink like a 19th-century literary family? Look no further! Yorkshire-based Brontë Drinks, launched this October, sells a range of tipples inspired by the literature and heritage of the Brontë sisters, as reported by the Yorkshire Press.

Brontë Drinks was launched by two Yorkshire-born men — Nigel Pickles and Andy Walker — who were inspired by a liqueur product called Bronte Liqueur. The duo acquired the brand from its original owner and used the liqueur’s base ingredients, plus many local botanicals, to create three new spirits: a gin, a rum and a vodka.

“Where’s Tha Bin” is made with heather, citrus and juniper for a classic dry gin profile. Heather is described as tasting of mint, chamomile and lavender. The botanical is often highlighted in Scottish craft gins such as Caorunn, The Botanist and Rock Rose.

“Authenticity is key to our range and that transfers right through to our product names which, we feel are a great reflection of Yorkshire dialect and our humour,” Pickles mentioned to the Yorkshire Press. “Once we cracked the name of our “Where’s Tha Bin gin,” there was no stopping us!”

Brontë Drinks also makes a vodka flavored with wild berries, heather and citrus and a rum flavored with nutmeg and cinnamon. Each spirit is bottled at an ABV of 40%, priced at £35.00 ($40.55 ).

According to the brand, “each spirit [is] lovingly crafted to evoke images of the rugged Brontë landscape set within the majestic Yorkshire Moors.” The spirits producer even adds in a splash of local Brontë spring water in each liquor to “evoke the essence of the beautiful Moorland landscape where the Brontë sisters roamed.”

You may be most familiar with the Brontë sisters through classic novels such as Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre,” Anne Brontë’s “The Tenant of Wildfell Hall” and Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights.” The trio originally published their poetry and prose under male pseudonyms, since it was near impossible for women of the time to be taken seriously in male-dominated circles.

Find yourself a bottle of Brontë-inspired gin, rum or vodka here.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and the spirits industry. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.