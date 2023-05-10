BrewDog to ‘Break the Mould of Premium Spirits’ With Its Gin

On Tuesday, BrewDog, the Scottish brewer known for its variety of unique craft beers, announced its plans to make waves in the spirits market with a £7 million ($8,839,425) investment in its spirits arm.

According to The Spirits Business, the company plans to triple the size of its distillery and expand its spirits portfolio, which includes LoneWolf Gin, Duo Rum and Abstrakt Vodka. The investment will fund the construction of an updated still house, bespoke bottles, new branding and a 2023 marketing plan aimed at achieving fast-paced brand growth.

Additionally, BrewDog has shared that it is ready to “break the mould of premium spirits” with its line of liquors, The Spirits Business reported.

LoneWolf Gin by BrewDog Distilling Co. is a Scottish gin made with Tuscan juniper and Scottish pine from BrewDog’s Lost Forest in the Scottish Highlands, per the report. The “grain to glass” spirit is handcrafted using small-batch copper stills and is available in four expressions: Original, Mexican Lime & Cactus, Peach & Passionfruit and Bramble & Raspberry. Each gin rests at 40% ABV.

At one point, the BrewDog Distilling Co. produced a Cloudy Lemon variety, which is still for sale in the brand’s gin sampler four-pack.

BrewDog’s state-of-the-art distillery in Ellon, Aberdeen, has tripled the production output of the previous distillery and boasts a triple bubble copper still with a capacity of 10,000 liters of spirit.

“2023 sees the most exciting development in BrewDog spirits we’ve ever seen,” a spokesperson for BrewDog said, according to The Spirits Business. “Tripling our distillery size and creating a cutting edge, new craft spirits portfolio will see some serious tidal waves in the industry.”

“With Martin Dickie as our new CEO, and increased financial investment, we’re putting everything we’ve got into BrewDog spirits; they are bold, adventurous, flavour-forward and hugely accessible to all.”

BrewDog’s spirits will be sold at U.K. retailers starting in May and will be available in the on-trade via the company’s 40 U.K.-based bars. Starting in July, the spirits will also be sold on brewdog.com.

Read next:

5 Essential Scottish Gins to Add to Your Home Bar

Beer Fan Who Won $1M From BrewDog is Escorted Out of Rooftop Bar After Getting “Too Drunk”

‘Beer Is for Everybody. No Exceptions’: Brewery Introduces ‘Even Gayer’ Light Beer, Proceeds Going to LGBTQ+ Charity

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.