Beer Fan Who Won $1M From BrewDog is Escorted Out of Rooftop Bar After Getting “Too Drunk”

A beer fan who won BrewDog’s $1,000,000 bar tab prize at its Las Vegas rooftop bar grand opening was escorted out of the venue after getting “too drunk,” The Sun reported.

The lucky winner, 36-year-old Jeffrey Appleby, scored the lavish check after his wristband number was selected as part of the prize draw. In celebration of his new-found BrewDog wealth, Appleby treated everyone at the event to a round of beer, spending $27,000 of his million-dollar prize, per The Sun.

According to photographs of the event, Appleby even toted around a wheelbarrow chock-full of ice and beer cans for fellow imbibers to enjoy.

Over 1,000 people showed up to the event.

The $1,000,000 bar tab is valid for 20 years and can be used at any of BrewDog’s locations in the world.

“I was told the guy had been drinking before he even turned up,” an insider said, according to The Sun. “Everyone was chanting his name and it looked like he was having a blast. He was definitely making the most of his big moment.”

“Who wouldn’t? He’s become a legend now.”

In addition to a night full of beer-guzzling merrymaking, the BrewDog grand-opening event included a live performance from New York City-based rock band We Are Scientists.

A representative of BrewDog weighed in on the evening’s events: “We were delighted with our grand opening party, with over 1,000 guests enjoying the evening.”

“Our $1million bar tab winner delighted the crowd by buying the bar a few rounds of beer, and after this he was encouraged to have an early night,” the BrewDog spokesperson said, per The Sun. “He left with his two friends and was accompanied by two senior managers.”

“We look forward to seeing him back in one of our bars in the near future to use the remainder of his prize. It is valid over a 20-year period, therefore encouraging sensible consumption.”

According to The Sun, Appleby has since returned to the rooftop bar multiple times and even brought in a big group of friends to celebrate New Year’s Eve with.

