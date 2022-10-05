Dry Fly Sells Pink Gin for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Washington-based Dry Fly Distilling has partnered with local non-profit Every Woman Can to sell a special pink gin for breast cancer awareness month.

The new spirit is aged in Washington port barrels — a rarity for gin — which impart a lovely pinkish-wine hue. Raspberry flavors are also infused with the gin for an herbaceous and fruity sip. Pink Gin will be unveiled on Thursday at Dry Fly’s tasting room where bottles can be purchased alongside a spread of tasty food.

“We are excited and honored to be able to team up with a great organization like Every Woman Can,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Terry Nichols shared with KXLY. “We believe strongly in this cause at Dry Fly and we knew we had the perfect product to help show our support. We hope fans really enjoy this rare gin and take pride in being a part of finding the cure for this terrible disease.”

Every Woman Can is an an “All Women’s Cancer organization” with the goal to provide advocacy, awareness, wellness and education. First launched in 2017, the organization helps fund life-saving mammograms and connect women to programs and supportive communities.

Dry Fly will be donated $10 of every Pink Gin bottle sold to Every Woman Can.

The 40% ABV Barrel-Aged Pink Gin can be purchased here for shipping within the state of Washington.

