'Flight Rave': Passengers Terrified as Rowdy Group Chugs Booze, Parties in Aisles

A Scottish couple was left terrified on a Ryanair flight to Ibiza as a rowdy group of about 70 individuals erupted in a “flight rave” involving vodka chugging, clothing removal and partying in the aisles of the plane, Daily Mail reported.

The married man and woman anticipated a relaxing island vacation when boarding the flight on Sept. 25 at Edinburgh Airport. However, chaos erupted almost immediately. A video of the mid-air rave has been published on Daily Mail’s YouTube channel, showing just how unruly the booze-fueled event was.

“There was no control over that plane at all. It was horrific from the minute we got on,” the woman said, per the report. “There were about 70 of them who all came from the same area. They had a big black speaker at the highest volume you could get which was blaring for three hours.”

“They were banging on the roof, taking their tops off, and opening their drink that they had bought at duty free. The only time Ryanair came near them was to serve them more drink. I didn’t even want to go to the toilet because they were getting drunker and drunker.”

According to the woman, the flight staff was unable to calm the situation. The woman also mentioned that she witnessed a female passenger forcibly pushing away a young man who wouldn’t leave her alone.

“My husband went to the bathroom and on his way back, this guy hit my husband’s hand as if to do a high five but then gave him the fingers,” the woman added,” per Daily Mail. “The other passengers were getting really annoyed at this behaviour and it could have erupted into a full blown war.”

The mayhem continued when the plane got ready to land during poor weather conditions. Reportedly, a hostess was shouting over the speaker, telling the passengers to sit or the plane “wasn’t going to land.”

According to the report, there were no police waiting at the airport for the partying passengers.

“I’ve seen a bit of partying on the flights before but nothing like this,” the woman said, per Daily Mail.

After issuing a complaint, the couple received a “copy and paste” response — one month later — from the airline on Nov. 26, which included an apology for “any inconvenience caused,” Daily Mail reported. The woman said that Ryanair didn’t seem to take responsibility for the incident.

According to a Ryanair spokesperson, the flight crew made several announcements and refused to serve each passenger more than two alcoholic drinks. The rowdy passengers reportedly stopped their disruptive behavior prior to landing in Ibiza.

The couple said that they will never fly with Ryanair again.

