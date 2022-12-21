Ambulance Driver Administers ‘Booze Therapy’ to Patient While on the Way to the Hospital

A video posted on Twitter shows an ambulance driver in Odisha, India, administering “booze therapy” by making both himself and his patient an alcoholic beverage in a pulled-over vehicle while on the way to a hospital, reported Shiksha News.

In a shocking incident that took place in #Odisha #india ,a video of an ambulance driver drinking with a patient while on their way to hospital. In the video, the ambulance driver can be seen drinking and even sharing the drink with a patient. pic.twitter.com/gNJ07tECV6 — S a m  (@cheguwera) December 20, 2022

The ambulance driver can be seen taking a long swig of a drink before reaching into the vehicle to retrieve a bottle. The bottle is then poured into a plastic cup along with a splash of water for the patient to sip. Inside the vehicle, it is revealed that the patient’s leg is in a cast and joining him is a woman and child. The driver then gets into the ambulance and drives off.

The video has reportedly gone viral across Indian social media platforms.

“First aid with a twist,” one Twitter user wrote under the post.

According to Shiksha News, the ambulance driver, Dilip Rath, was interviewed by Odisha TV. Rath admitted to his mistake but alleged that it was the patient who asked for the alcoholic drink.

“I was taking the patient, with a broken leg, from Paradip to a hospital in Cuttack for treatment,” Rath said, per the report. “It was a private ambulance and a free service. But as soon as I began the journey, he started requesting me to bring some liquor for him. He complained of pain and wanted to drink liquor to feel relaxed.”

“Initially I tried to ignore him but he kept disturbing me while I was driving saying that he was in extreme pain and continued screaming,” Rath added, according to Shiksha News. “I was finally forced to bring him liquor near Sarala Road.”

Jagatsinghpur Chief District Medical Officer, Dr. Kshetrabasi Dash, said that since Rath was driving a private ambulance, “not a lot can be done against him,” per the report.

Recently, bootleg booze has been allegedly at the center of at least 31 deaths in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where, since 2016, it has been illegal to make, drink or sell liquor.

Read next:

Police Suspect ‘Business Rivalry’ in Liquor Store Fire That Ended in Loss of Over $20K in Booze

7,901 Boxes of Illicit Liquor Seized in India as Zero-Tolerance Policy is Enforced

Police Looking for ‘Prince Charming’ Who Left Shoes Behind After ‘Beer Run’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.