'Can I Pay With This?': Man Tries to Buy Booze With Genitals

A man who appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 22 has been sentenced after attempting to purchase booze with his exposed genitals, reported The Standard. It was noted that his actions were “highly unpleasant.”

The 34-year-old man, Guy Willis, walked into a convenience store on April 30 around 1 p.m. According to the report, he dropped his shorts and underwear down to his ankles after the shop worker asked him to pay for his alcohol.

With an exposed penis, Willis asked: “Can I pay with this?”

The Standard reported that the shop worker promptly told the man to “pull his pants up and pay for the alcohol.”

The incident was captured on video surveillance, which aided in quickly identifying Willis. When questioned during a police interview after his arrest, Willis gave no comment, reported The Standard.

“I struggle to find from my experience a more misjudged example of buffoonery than this,” Willis’ legal representative, Gary Heaven, said, per The Standard.

“He was always going to be identified and come to the attention of the police. One has to question what on earth was in his mind at the time.”

Heaven continued to explain that his client had been drinking at the time — and is not drinking anymore. Per the report, no children or other customers were in the shop at the time of the incident.

According to The Standard, Willis has been sentenced to a community order of 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 90 days of alcohol monitoring. In addition to paying £350 ($422.61) in court fees, he has been ordered to sign a sex offender register for five years.

The court was informed that Willis has six previous convictions for 11 offenses, reported The Standard.

Read next:

Woman Insists Man Drink Wine Before Allegedly Taking Off With His $12K Rolex Hidden Inside Herself

EMT Administers ‘Booze Therapy’ to Patient While on the Way to the Hospital

M&S and Aldi Resume Legal Battle Over the Alleged Infringement of ‘Very Instagrammable’ Gin Bottles

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.