Two Arrested Over Booze Burglary After Dancing and ‘Making Obscene Gestures’ at Security Cameras, Police Say

Two men in Evansville, Indiana, were arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing several bottles of liquor from a restaurant inside of a casino. According to police, security footage captured the incident, including the moments when the two men dance and make “obscene gestures” to cameras.

44 News reported that police were called to Bally’s casino around 1 a.m. over a recent burglary involving 18-year-old Jackson Greenfield and 20-year-old Tanner Lamb.

The two men set foot in the kitchen area of the casino’s restaurant after entering an off-limits area, per the report. Once there, the duo allegedly stole several bottles of liquor from the restaurant and left through the side of a pavilion.

Security footage of the incident showed Greenfield and Lamb “making obscene gestures” at cameras and dancing just before swiping the booze, estimated to be worth around several hundred dollars, according to 44 News.

Shortly after, the duo was stopped by police at an intersection and police found the liquor bottles that had been taken from the casino restaurant.

Lamb and Greenfield were both charged with burglary and booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday.

The Evansville Police Department said that both men confessed to stealing the alcohol while insisting they were the “only ones to steal anything,” per 44 News.

