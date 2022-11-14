Booze Burglar Caught After Leaving Fingerprints on Bottles

A booze burglar in England has been caught after leaving fingerprints on cider bottles, Nottinghamshire Live reported.

Per the report, Delroy Melady, described by police as a “prolific offender,” stole hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol, a perfume bottle and a Fitbit from a home on Sept. 15. During the burglary, Melady evidently placed his hands on bottles of cider in the residence, which resulted in police connecting him to the event.

Melady was arrested after being spotted in public by police. According to Nottinghamshire Live, he plead guilty to burglary and was jailed for four years. Sentencing took place on Nov. 2 at Nottingham Crown Court.

“Melady is a prolific offender who committed this burglary without any regard whatsoever for the immense distress caused to his victims,” said Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, per the report. “I’m very pleased he is now off the streets and I hope that his imprisonment will reassure people the force takes all reports of burglary very seriously and will investigate reports.”

In recent booze news, an alleged beer theft caught on camera helped Miami Police solve a wild four-day crime spree case of kidnapping and robbery.

